Nas Writes Open Letter to Donald Trump

Nas on President Trump: "We All Know a Racist Is in Office"


Nas may be known for his eye-opening rap lyrics, but now, he's speaking out on our current political climate and has a lot to say about President Donald Trump. The rapper recently penned a passionate open letter directed at the president, where he asks the public to act and not silence ourselves during this presidency.

"We all know a racist is in office," Nas wrote for Mass Appeal. "People can talk their sh*t. Comedians can sound racist. People can go through their moments of that sh*t, but when you have the responsibility of being president and you carry on like that, you send a strong message to people outside of your group that they ain't worth sh*t."

Nas is unquestionably one of the most politically aware rappers our country has seen, and his letter to President Trump reasserts that. He explains that the president's morals and messages often make minorities feel like they "ain't worth sh*t."

While Nas doesn't vote nor does he "pay attention to politics," he believes his actions are enough. "My way of addressing these issues is through my work. Whatever president may be in office doesn't affect my work directly. The way he affects people is what affects me," Nas wrote. "My focus is on what's happening with real people in their everyday lives. How they behave, the decisions they make, and how that affects families. I grew up in a single-parent household, so I was affected by that life. But it didn't stop me. So I speak to the everyday people. I speak to everybody. If the people are bothered by it, I speak on it. If the people are bothered and want change, I speak on that."

He wrote that former President Barack Obama followed his dreams, but it doesn't change the fact that racism is still incredibly prevalent and he believes Trump has only made it worse.

"But Barack Obama changed the game so that now, whether you're a woman or Latino or whoever, you can feel that running for office can be a real goal. Winning the election could be real for someone in this country, if that's what you want," he added. "I'm doing all the things I ever dreamed of, even though there was a Ronald Reagan, even though there was laws that ruthlessly destroyed the black community, put tons of us in prison on trumped-up charges, and put us in jail for a long time over crimes that other people get a smack on the hand for. It's basically slavery."

Nas is asking people to act and acknowledge these issues, because remaining silent won't change anything. He closed his letter with some advice: "I don't got time for lippin'. I got time for actions. Anytime I'm speaking it's action."


Image Source: Getty / Olivier Douliery-Pool
Race And CultureUS NewsPoliticsDonald Trump
