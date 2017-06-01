 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Obama Slyly Drags Trump's Exit From the Paris Climate Agreement
Politics
Here's How Anyone Can Run For Office (Including You!)
LGBTQ rights
A Gay Cafe Owner Had the Perfect Facebook Response to a Homophobic Couple
Popsugar Pride
40 People Reflect on What Pride Means to Them

Obama Statement on Paris Climate Agreement

Obama Slyly Drags Trump's Exit From the Paris Climate Agreement


In a poignant statement, former president Barack Obama responded to President Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris Climate Accord. Obama wrote that he's still "confident" that states, cities, and businesses will fill the void left absent by the federal government to combat climate change. Pete Souza, former White House photographer under the Obama administration, also posted a somber photo of the day Obama signed the Climate Accord.

The statement by Obama, released on June 1, remarked that it was America's leadership and "ambition" in the climate talks that "encouraged dozen of other nations to set their sights higher as well." He also noted that the private sector has chosen a "low-carbon future" and so have the other nations that are committed to the agreement. The former president ended his statement by believing in the power of others to enact leadership in the face of climate change.

"But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I'm confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we've got."

Souza, reacted with less optimism, simply posting a photo of Obama's signature on the Paris Climate Accord. In the caption, he wrote, "He tried. But we failed our children."

ADVERTISEMENT

He tried. But we failed our children.

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on


Related
Vatican Says Relying on Fossil Fuels Is as Ridiculous as Believing Earth Is Flat

The post is already flooded with comments remarking on Trump's decision and missing the former president. These people aren't the only ones; several leaders, including newly elected French President, Emmanuel Macron, expressed their commitment to the deal. The US now joins two other countries that didn't sign the deal: Syria, which is currently in a civil war, and Nicaragua, which didn't sign it in protest because it believed the agreement did not go far enough to deal with climate change.

Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM
Join the conversation
US NewsClimate ChangeBarack ObamaPoliticsDonald Trump
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Politics
Pope Francis Wasn't Shy About Sharing His Climate-Change Message With Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Solar Eclipse 2017 Stamps
US News
The USPS Is Releasing These Insanely Cool Stamps You'll Actually Want to Collect
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Trump Disney World Hall of Presidents
Donald Trump
Is Disney World Making a Major Change to Keep Trump Out of the Hall of Presidents?
by Hilary White
Little Girl Talking About Trump as President
Little Kids
This Little Girl Asking Where Barack Obama Went Is the Hero We Need Right Now
by Perri Konecky
Where the Obamas Lived Before the White House
Celebrity Homes
See the Places Barack and Michelle Called Home Before the White House
by Adrienne Holland
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds