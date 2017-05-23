 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Obama's Former Photographer Artfully Shades Trump With Michelle and Barack Hand-Holding Photo
Politics
Melania Trump Has Zero Interest in Holding Donald Trump's Hand — and the Internet Notices
Donald Trump
The Israeli Ambassador's Cringe Face Says It All After Trump's Middle East Gaffe
Donald Trump
Trump Wanted NASA to Fly Past the Moon and They Just Said "No"

Pete Souza's Obamas Holding Hands Photo

Obama's Former Photographer Artfully Shades Trump With Michelle and Barack Hand-Holding Photo

Holding hands.

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

It's no secret that Pete Souza, who was the White House photographer during the Obama administration, appears not to think too highly of President Donald Trump. For seemingly every Trump flub, the photographer will take to Instagram and post a photo that illustrates a similar moment in which former President Barack Obama acted with grace. The latest photo Souza shared features Michelle and Barack holding hands — a seemingly pointed dig at footage of Melania Trump swatting away President Trump's hand on May 22 while on a visit to the Middle East.

The post, which was shared on May 23, has a simple caption: "Holding hands." It already has more than 120,000 "likes," with plenty of people commending Souza for taking another swipe at Trump.

Related
Obama's Former Photographer Posted an Epic Throwback Picture After Trumpcare Failed

Souza's post is a photo of the Obamas at "an event to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches" on March 7, 2015. Just like there's seemingly a Trump tweet for every Trump gaffe, it looks like there's an Obama photo as well.

Image Source: Flickr user obamawhitehouse / Pete Souza
Join the conversation
US NewsMichelle ObamaBarack ObamaPoliticsDonald Trump
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Opinion
World Class Hypocrite Jason Chaffetz Wants to Rescind Obama's Pension Over Speaking Fees
by Eleanor Sheehan
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Immigration Arrests Rise by 37 Percent in 2017
Donald Trump
Surprise: Immigration Arrests Have Increased by 37 Percent Compared to Last Year
by Eleanor Sheehan
Beauty News
by Victoria Messina
Bernie Sanders on Trump Budget
Donald Trump
Bernie Sanders Has "Berned" Trump Not Once but 3 Times Already This Week
by Eleanor Sheehan
What Is a Special Counsel?
Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Sunset Eye Shadow Ideas
Beauty Trends
by Victoria Messina
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Female Ministers in Emmanuel Macron's Cabinet
Opinion
Macron Joins the New Millennium and Staffs His Cabinet With 11 Women
by Eleanor Sheehan
California Pro-Choice License Plates
Politics
by Lindsay Miller
Barack Obama and Joe Biden Friendship Post-White House
Barack Obama
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds