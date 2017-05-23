Obama's Former Photographer Artfully Shades Trump With Michelle and Barack Hand-Holding Photo

Holding hands. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on May 23, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

It's no secret that Pete Souza, who was the White House photographer during the Obama administration, appears not to think too highly of President Donald Trump. For seemingly every Trump flub, the photographer will take to Instagram and post a photo that illustrates a similar moment in which former President Barack Obama acted with grace. The latest photo Souza shared features Michelle and Barack holding hands — a seemingly pointed dig at footage of Melania Trump swatting away President Trump's hand on May 22 while on a visit to the Middle East.

The post, which was shared on May 23, has a simple caption: "Holding hands." It already has more than 120,000 "likes," with plenty of people commending Souza for taking another swipe at Trump.

Souza's post is a photo of the Obamas at "an event to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches" on March 7, 2015. Just like there's seemingly a Trump tweet for every Trump gaffe, it looks like there's an Obama photo as well.