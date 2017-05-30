Holy Sh*t — This Is How Small the Earth Looks From Saturn

It's hard to imagine Earth as a tiny dot of light, but a new photo from NASA's Cassini spacecraft reveals exactly that. On April 12, Cassini captured the jaw-dropping image of Earth from 870 million miles away and through the the rings of Saturn. NASA's official website says the image shows the southern Atlantic Ocean of Earth, but it's impossible to see it clearly because of the distance.

A cropped and zoomed-in version of the photo shows Earth's moon, which looks even smaller. It's the "fainter dot to the left" of the bright dot which, believe or not, is Earth. See it ahead.