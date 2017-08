A Brief History of President Donald Trump's Approval Ratings

"I love the polls," President Donald Trump eagerly quipped to Jimmy Fallon last year. And he wasn't lying; the president's go-to defense, regardless of the situation in hand, is to refer to handpicked — but often inaccurate or incomplete — numbers that have been placed in his head by random samplings of voters (or, sometimes, just people who click boxes on the internet).

While Trump may have been quick to talk about how favorable his rating was before he was elected president, since January, he has tumbled tremendously in the public eye. It's a differential that, to use the president's parlance, can only be defined as "yuge." Trump has yet to break the 50 percent approval rating in many of these contests, and has slumped to the high 30s and low 40s. Even his friends over at Fox News have noted the steady decline.

Here, we've reviewed nine of the biggest, most respected polls on the matter to provide a quick rundown of just how Americans have rated the president so far. We'll update these stats as they evolve — and when a new record high or low has been reached.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gallup

Daily poll based on telephone interviews from a pool of approximately 1,500 national adults; margin of error of ±3 percentage points.

Approval range: 34-46 percent

34-46 percent Highest rating: Jan. 23-25, 2017

Jan. 23-25, 2017 46 percent approve

47 percent disapprove

Lowest rating: Aug. 11-13, 2017

Aug. 11-13, 2017 34 percent approve

61 percent disapprove

Average approval rating: 40 percent

Rasmussen Reports

Daily poll based on telephone survey from a pool of approximately 500 likely voters from a diverse panel.

Approval range: 38-59 percent

38-59 percent Highest rating: Jan. 26, 2017

Jan. 26, 2017 59 percent approve

41 percent disapprove

Lowest rating: Aug. 2, 2017

Aug. 2, 2017 38 percent approve

62 percent disapprove

Average approval rating: 47 percent

Reuters/Ipsos

Daily poll based on internet survey from a pool size varying but in the thousands; reported margin of error.

Approval range: 36-48 percent

36-48 percent Highest rating: Feb. 3-7, 2017

Feb. 3-7, 2017 48 percent approve

47 percent disapprove

Lowest rating: July 22-26, 2017

July 22-26, 2017 36 percent approve

59 percent disapprove

Average approval rating: 44.3 percent

Public Policy Polling

Poll based on landline calls and opt-in online panels from a pool of registered voters; reported margin of error.

Approval range: 40-47 percent

40-47 percent Highest rating: Jan. 30-31, 2017

Jan. 30-31, 2017 47 percent approve

49 percent disapprove

Lowest rating: May 12-14, 2017

May 12-14, 2017 40 percent approve

54 percent disapprove

Average approval rating: 42 percent

Quinnipiac

Poll based on landline and cell phone calls from a pool of registered voters; reported margin of error.

Approval range: 33-42 percent

33-42 percent Highest rating: Feb. 2-6, 2017

Feb. 2-6, 2017 42 percent approve

51 percent disapprove

Lowest rating: July 27-Aug. 1, 2017

July 27-Aug. 1, 2017 33 percent approve

61 percent disapprove

Average approval rating: 40 percent

Fox News

Poll based on landline and cell phone calls from a pool of registered voters; reported margin of error

Approval range: 40-48 percent

40-48 percent Highest rating: Feb. 11-13, 2017

Feb. 11-13, 2017 48 percent approve

47 percent disapprove

Lowest rating: May 20-23, 2017

May 20-23, 2017 40 percent approve

53 percent disapprove

Average approval rating: 44 percent

Economist/YouGov

Daily poll based on internet survey from a pool of roughly 2,500; reported margin of error.

Approval range: 39-48 percent

39-48 percent Highest rating: Feb. 18-22, 2017

Feb. 18-22, 2017 48 percent approve

48 percent disapprove

Lowest rating: July 31-Aug. 1, 2017

July 31-Aug. 1, 2017 39 percent approve

56 percent disapprove

Average approval rating: 43 percent

Morning Consult

Poll based on internet surveys from a pool of registered voters; reported margin of error.

Approval range: 40-52 percent

40-52 percent Highest rating: March 9-13, 2017

March 9-13, 2017 52 percent approve

43 percent disapprove

Lowest rating: Aug. 3-6, 2017

Aug. 3-6, 2017 40 percent approve

55 percent disapprove

Average approval rating: 46 percent

SurveyMonkey

Raw internet polling conducted on its website.

Approval range: 41-49 percent

41-49 percent Highest rating:

49 percent approve

50 percent disapprove

Lowest rating: July 28-Aug. 3, 2017

July 28-Aug. 3, 2017 41 percent approve

58 percent disapprove

Average approval rating: 45 percent