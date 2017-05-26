 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Hillary Clinton Needed Chardonnay to Process Donald Trump's Win and We're Like, "Same"
Opinion
FYI, The Pope Didn't Really Slap Donald Trump's Hand Away (Unfortunately)
Donald Trump
Trump Pushed His Way to the Front of NATO Leaders Because of Course He Did
Teachers
Teacher Gives 13-Year-Old Student "Most Likely to Become a Terrorist" Award

Quotes From Hillary Clinton's Wellesley College Speech 2017

Hillary Clinton Needed Chardonnay to Process Donald Trump's Win and We're Like, "Same"

On May 26, Hillary Clinton delivered the commencement speech at her very own alma mater, Wellesley College. During the speech, she reflected on her own graduation and, of course, the recent presidential election. Though there were many highlights, the most powerful moments related to the current state of the nation. Read on for more from Clinton's speech:

  • On processing the election: "Things didn't go exactly the way I planned, but you know what? I'm doing OK. Here's what helped most of all: remembering who I am, where I come from, and what I believe." Clinton also listed a few other things that helped, namely, "Long walks in the woods. Organizing my closets. Chardonnay helped a little, too."
  • On the current administration: "You are graduating at a time when there is a full-fledged assault on truth and reason. Some are even denying things we see with our own eyes, like the size of crowds."
  • On Richard Nixon's inauguration: "We were furious about the past presidential election of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment for obstruction of justice after firing the person running the investigation into him at the Department of Justice."
  • On alternative facts: "When people in power invent their own facts and attack those who question them, it can mark the beginning of the end of a free society."
  • On taking action: "Part of the problem with just empathy with professed goals is that empathy doesn't do us anything. We've had lots of sympathy, but we feel that for too long our leaders have viewed politics as the art of the possible. And the challenge now is to practice politics as the art of making what appears to be impossible possible."
  • On defying the trolls: "Get to know your elected officials. If you disagree with them, ask questions. Challenge them. Better yet, run for office yourself some day . . . In the years to come, there will be trolls galore, online and in person . . . They may even call you a nasty woman."

Watch her speech in its entirety in the video below, starting at the 51-minute mark.

Image Source: Getty / Paul Marotta
Join the conversation
US NewsOpinionHillary ClintonDonald Trump
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
2016 Election
If Hillary Clinton Can Accept the Election Results, Why Can't Donald Trump?
by Kelsey Garcia
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Betsy DeVos Refuses to Defend LGBTQ Student Rights
Opinion
by Brinton Parker
Hugh Grant
by Maggie Pehanick
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Taran Killam on Trump 2017 Interview
Donald Trump
SNL Alum Says Working With "Moron" Host Donald Trump Was "Not Fun"
by Eleanor Sheehan
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
John Boehner Says Donald Trump's Presidency Is a Disaster
Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Trump's Budget Proposal May 2017
Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Chapulin Colorado Fighting Donald Trump Illustration
Donald Trump
by Alessandra Foresto
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Robocalls Voicemail FCC Petition
Politics
Republicans Want to Clog Your Voicemail With Telemarketing Pitches
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds