Hillary Clinton Needed Chardonnay to Process Donald Trump's Win and We're Like, "Same"

On May 26, Hillary Clinton delivered the commencement speech at her very own alma mater, Wellesley College. During the speech, she reflected on her own graduation and, of course, the recent presidential election. Though there were many highlights, the most powerful moments related to the current state of the nation. Read on for more from Clinton's speech:

On processing the election: "Things didn't go exactly the way I planned, but you know what? I'm doing OK. Here's what helped most of all: remembering who I am, where I come from, and what I believe." Clinton also listed a few other things that helped, namely, "Long walks in the woods. Organizing my closets. Chardonnay helped a little, too."

On the current administration: "You are graduating at a time when there is a full-fledged assault on truth and reason. Some are even denying things we see with our own eyes, like the size of crowds."

On Richard Nixon's inauguration: "We were furious about the past presidential election of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment for obstruction of justice after firing the person running the investigation into him at the Department of Justice."

On alternative facts: "When people in power invent their own facts and attack those who question them, it can mark the beginning of the end of a free society."

On taking action: "Part of the problem with just empathy with professed goals is that empathy doesn't do us anything. We've had lots of sympathy, but we feel that for too long our leaders have viewed politics as the art of the possible. And the challenge now is to practice politics as the art of making what appears to be impossible possible."

On defying the trolls: "Get to know your elected officials. If you disagree with them, ask questions. Challenge them. Better yet, run for office yourself some day . . . In the years to come, there will be trolls galore, online and in person . . . They may even call you a nasty woman."

Watch her speech in its entirety in the video below, starting at the 51-minute mark.