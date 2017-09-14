Fans Interrupt Baseball Game to Unleash Massive Racism Banner, and All We Have to Say Is "Whoa"

Four fans were kicked out of a Boston Red Sox game on Wednesday night after they unleashed a massive antiracism banner across the notorious left field wall, known as the Green Monster. While it's unknown how they managed to sneak this large display into the stadium, it was only a matter of minutes before the "Racism is as American as baseball" sign was taken down and the fans were escorted out of the game. According to an ESPN baseball reporter on the scene, umpire Joe West intervened with police and security to peacefully have these fans and their sign removed.

Following the incident, the Red Sox released a statement that reads, "During the 4th inning of tonight's game, four fans unfurled a banner over the left field wall in violation of the club's policy prohibiting signs of any kind to be hung or affixed to the ballpark. The individuals involved were escorted out of Fenway Park."

There were no arrests made and the protesters were not banned from the park, but their banner spoke volumes. One of the protesters felt a strong connection to Black Lives Matter.

According to The Washington Post, one of the protesters emailed a statement explaining their motives. "We are a group of white antiracist protesters," they wrote. "We want to remind everyone that just as baseball is fundamental to American culture and history, so too is racism. White people need to wake up to this reality before white supremacy can truly be dismantled. We urge anyone who is interested in learning more or taking action to contact their local racial justice organization."