The Twitter Response to the FCC's Vote to Repeal Net Neutrality Is Anything but Neutral

For some Americans, the reaction to the FCC's Dec. 14 vote to repeal net neutrality was asking "what's next?" — but for others, the natural response was to crack jokes. So amid much of the chaos, frustration, and confusion about what the repeal vote actually means for us all, there were a few bright spots to laugh about despite the discouraging vote news. And since we likely won't feel the effects of the repeal for quite a while, there will be plenty more opportunity for Twitter users to roast the FCC over the next few months — so strap in, because it's sure to be a wild ride.

Read some of the best reactions to the vote, then make your voice heard to oppose the FCC's decision and put up a fight for net neutrality.