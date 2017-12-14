 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Twitter Response to the FCC's Vote to Repeal Net Neutrality Is Anything but Neutral
Barack Obama
Forget Trump, Let's Just Look at Pictures of 3 Former Presidents Watching Golf Together Forever
Opinion
Michelle Obama Just Perfectly Summed Up the Hypocrisy of the GOP
US News
The 6 Most Important Issues in the World, According to Millennials
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Twitter Response to the FCC's Vote to Repeal Net Neutrality Is Anything but Neutral

For some Americans, the reaction to the FCC's Dec. 14 vote to repeal net neutrality was asking "what's next?" — but for others, the natural response was to crack jokes. So amid much of the chaos, frustration, and confusion about what the repeal vote actually means for us all, there were a few bright spots to laugh about despite the discouraging vote news. And since we likely won't feel the effects of the repeal for quite a while, there will be plenty more opportunity for Twitter users to roast the FCC over the next few months — so strap in, because it's sure to be a wild ride.

Read some of the best reactions to the vote, then make your voice heard to oppose the FCC's decision and put up a fight for net neutrality.

?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
US NewsPoliticsTech NewsInternetTech
Uber
Uber Finally Heard Our Prayers, and You Can Now Make Multiple Stops in 1 Trip
by Chelsea Hassler
How Can I Help Save Net Neutrality?
Donald Trump
The Walls Are Closing In on Net Neutrality — Here's What You Can Do
by Kyle Fitzpatrick
Words With Friends 2 iPhone App Game Review November 2017
Tech News
Words With Friends 2 Is Here to Make You Fall in Love With the Classic Game All Over Again
by Chelsea Hassler
What Happens Now That Net Neutrality Has Been Repealed?
Donald Trump
Net Neutrality Was Just Repealed — Here's What That Means For You
by Chelsea Hassler
Google Clinical Depression Quiz Tool
Google
Google's Latest Move Is a Step in the Right Direction For Mental Health
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds