 Skip Nav
Photography
15 Stunning Photographs For This Year's Nat Geo Nature Photo Contest
Opinion
Michelle Obama Just Perfectly Summed Up the Hypocrisy of the GOP
Politics
This Federal Judge Had a Brutal Rebuttal For Homophobic Business Owners
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Twitter Gave Us 280 Characters, but People Took It to Infinity and Beyond

The internet: you give it an inch and it takes a mile. So when Twitter rolled out its new 280-character limit to the world on Nov. 7, people immediately began utilizing the privilege in absurd ways, flaunting their newfound ability to carry on at length — and the results are hilarious. From entire show theme songs to whole first paragraphs of books, Twitter users' reactions to the doubled tweet length were precisely as hilarious as expected.

We've rounded up some of our favorite responses to the social media site overhaul, because 140 characters are so last week.

?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Social MediaTwitterTech News
Uber
A New Scandal at Uber Proves the CEO Will Stop at Nothing to Help the Company Succeed
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Amazon's Dash Wand?
Food News
Could Amazon's New Dash Wand Make Meal Planning a Seamless Experience?
by Anna Monette Roberts
Google Clinical Depression Quiz Tool
Google
Google's Latest Move Is a Step in the Right Direction For Mental Health
by Brinton Parker
What Is Google Lens?
Google
Google Lens Will Change How You Take Photos Forever
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Did PewDiePie Do?
Tech News
What Did PewDiePie Do Now?
by Kyle Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds