Twitter Gave Us 280 Characters, but People Took It to Infinity and Beyond

The internet: you give it an inch and it takes a mile. So when Twitter rolled out its new 280-character limit to the world on Nov. 7, people immediately began utilizing the privilege in absurd ways, flaunting their newfound ability to carry on at length — and the results are hilarious. From entire show theme songs to whole first paragraphs of books, Twitter users' reactions to the doubled tweet length were precisely as hilarious as expected.

We've rounded up some of our favorite responses to the social media site overhaul, because 140 characters are so last week.