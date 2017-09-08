Oh, Hell No! This GOP Congressman Just Called Rep. Jayapal a "Little Lady"

Take several deep breaths and have a seat, because this video of Alaskan Congressman Don Young directing mind-blowing levels of sexism at Rep. Pramila Jayapal is going to raise your blood pressure by roughly 2,000 percent. The clip comes from a Sept. 7 debate in the House about federal spending on wildlife management, where the two representatives were arguing their opposing sides.

In all honesty, each sentence from Rep. Young's diatribe against Congresswoman Jayapal is more sexist than the last, but it's pretty damn hard to beat out his opening line. He begins his utterly bizarre tirade by referring to his colleague, Rep. Jayapal, as a "young lady" who "doesn't know a damn thing about what she's talking about." And just in case that first sentence isn't rage-inducing enough for you, he continues to repeatedly refer to her with by patronizing label of "young lady" throughout the clip. Finally, Rep. Jayapal puts a stop to the whole train wreck in a tone far calmer than most humans would have been able to attain, saying, "The gentleman has already impugned my motives by saying that I don't 'know a damn thing' about what I'm talking about and he's now called me 'young lady,' and Mr. Chairman, I ask that he take down his words."

While the congressman did offer an apology following his tantrum, the fact of the matter remains that this type of sexist behavior is wildly unacceptable. You can watch the whole clip below at the risk of flipping over the nearest table; and here's hoping that the next time Rep. Young argues his case against a member of the opposite sex in the workplace, he's able to keep his sh*t together long enough to remember that the proper label for his his female colleagues is either "congresswoman" or "ma'am" — not "little lady."