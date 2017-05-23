 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
University Honors Student Slain by Alleged White Supremacist With a Simple, Stirring Tribute
Politics
Obama's Former Photographer Artfully Shades Trump With Michelle and Barack Hand-Holding Photo
Donald Trump
The Israeli Ambassador's Cringe Face Says It All After Trump's Middle East Gaffe
Politics
Melania Trump Has Zero Interest in Holding Donald Trump's Hand — and the Internet Notices

Richard Collins III Honored at University Graduation

University Honors Student Slain by Alleged White Supremacist With a Simple, Stirring Tribute

There is no easy way to say goodbye to someone whose life was unjustly taken from them. Bowie State University's tribute to Richard Collins III, a soon-to-be graduate who was murdered by an alleged white nationalist on May 21, is profound in its simplicity but nonetheless heartbreaking.

Collins, 23, was supposed to graduate on May 23: he had completed his ROTC training and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Army. The university draped his gown over the chair he would have sat on during graduation and awarded his degree in business administration to his family. During the ceremony, school president Mickey Burnim led students in a moment of silence.

"Let us pause now in a moment of silence and contemplation of what each of us might do to promote greater peace, harmony, and love that seems to be so lacking in our country and our world today," Burnim told the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday night, Collins visited the University of Maryland College Park for another graduation ceremony; shortly after 3 a.m., Collins was attacked with a knife as he waited for an Uber. Collins was rushed to the hospital but died of his wounds. Police have charged 22-year-old Sean Urbanski with the murder.

Witnesses described Urbanski's behavior at the time of the attack as incoherent or possibly intoxicated; he reportedly approached Collins and said, "Step left, step left if you know what's best for you," to which Collins said, "No." Urbanski was quickly apprehended based on surveillance footage; however, the murder was not investigated as a possible hate crime until it was revealed that Urbanski belonged to a Facebook group called Alt-Reich Nation. The forum was a cesspool of hatred toward Latinos, Jews, women, and black people, according to Baltimore Police Chief David Mitchell. Urbanski is being held without bail during the investigation, which the FBI is assisting with as the slaying is now being considered a hate crime.

An outpouring of praise for Collins has permeated social media and coverage of his death. The Collins family spokesman, Rev. Darryl L. Godlock, told The Baltimore Sun that the he was a "very caring individual" who "wanted to make his parents proud of him so he went into the military to serve his country." Reiterating Collins's character, Godlock added, "He was highly intelligent and he was at the peak of his career. He loved his family, he loved people that he came in contact with, and more importantly he loved his God."

Vidal Adams, a classmate of Collins's, echoed Godluck's description. "He was the definition of a leader," Adams told The Baltimore Sun. I can't really say the same about a lot of people."

Image Source: Twitter user AugensteinWTOP
Join the conversation
US NewsRacismGraduationDonald Trump
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Money
Don't Even Think About Buying a House and Other Expert Money Advice For New Grads
by Kate Emswiler
Papa John's Bacon Cheddarburger Pizza
Papa John's
by Erin Cullum
Picture of Indiana University Graduate Crying With Her Dad
Parenting
This Picture of a Graduate Hugging Her Dad Is Beautiful — but the Story Behind It Is Better
by Kelsey Garcia
Donald Trump
Surprise: Immigration Arrests Have Increased by 37 Percent Compared to Last Year
by Eleanor Sheehan
Oklahoma State Representative Wants to Round Up Kids
Politics
by Eleanor Sheehan
Mississippi Lawmaker Calls For Lynching on Facebook
Opinion
by Eleanor Sheehan
Mar-a-Lago Sinkhole
Opinion
by Kelsey Garcia
Helen Mirren's Commencement Speech at Tulane University
Helen Mirren
by Nicole Yi
Graduation Cap Hack For Natural Hair
Beauty Hacks
by Victoria Messina
Pete Souza's Obamas Holding Hands Photo
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Best Graduation Speeches on YouTube
YouTube
The 10 Most-Watched Graduation Speeches on YouTube Are Totally Inspiring (and Hilarious)
by Kate Emswiler
FaceApp Whitewashing Users With Hot Filter
Tech News
This Viral App's "Hotness" Filter Has a Serious Whitewashing Problem
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds