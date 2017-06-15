ICYMI, child marriage is alive and thriving in the US, with many states allowing people under the age of 18 to wed, as long as they receive parental or judicial consent. In a recent episode of Full Frontal, Samantha Bee unpacked this loaded topic, which has been gaining much traction and debate lately. Though advocacy groups in some states are making moves to ban this legislation (such as in New York, where the marriage age was just raised from 14 to 17 with the requirement for consent from both a judge and parent), other states are a bit more resistant to making amendments to the law.

Throughout the segment, Bee gave proved just how "mind-boggling" it is that these laws still exist in the US. She listed off some pretty concerning statistics that prove exactly why child marriage is so detrimental to those who partake in it, such as the fact that 70 percent of these marriages end in divorce and how women who wed before 18 are three times more likely to be beaten by their spouses.

Watch the entire clip above to hear Bee get real on the hotly contested issue.