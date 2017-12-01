 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Senators Are Roasting the GOP Over Its Last-Minute, Scribbled-On Tax Bill
Microsoft
This Limited-Edition Xbox Is the Video Game Console We've All Been Waiting For
Women
A Day in the Life of a Female Wildland Firefighter
US News
Shark Tank Winner Julia Cheek on Female Entrepreneurship: "Build the Life and the Business You Want"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Senators Are Roasting the GOP Over Its Last-Minute, Scribbled-On Tax Bill

A proposed Republican tax bill has received plenty of criticism for benefiting the wealthy with reforms that could prove detrimental to low- and middle-income families, but it earned even more flak when hard copies were delivered to senators shortly before being called to a vote on Dec. 1. The 479-page GOP tax bill made its way to the desks of voting senators mere hours before a vote on Dec. 1, but the frantic timeline isn't the only thing irking people. Pages of the bill — which will permanently affect tax rates and coverage — were covered in scribbled, handwritten notes, adding and adjusting language of the proposed reform.

Understandably, many senators were furious with the GOP's eleventh-hour edits, which made it impossible for them to actually read the bill they were asked to vote on, let alone grasp the magnitude of proposed reforms. Twitter flooded with complaints the evening of the vote, with senators like Bob Menendez and and Patty Murray uploading photos of their copies for proof. One Montana Democrat, Senator Jon Tester, uploaded a video venting about the GOP's irresponsibility in pushing a bill that was still being written, declaring that voters "deserve better" than illegible handwriting.

Watch Tester's heated rant above, then read reactions from other senators about the scribbled notes on the bill.

?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
US PoliticsUS NewsSenateTwitterPolitics
Opinion
As a Biracial Woman and Former Evangelical, Trump's Racism Is All Too Familiar
by Angel Underhill
Donald Trump, Roy Moore Birther Conspiracy Comments 2017
Politics
Yes, Donald Trump Is Still Obsessed With Barack Obama's Birth Certificate
by Kelsey Garcia
Russian Facebook Ads From 2016 Election Released Nov. 2017
2016 Election
Here's What Those Russian Facebook Ads We've Been Hearing About Actually Look Like
by Chelsea Hassler
Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty to Lying to the FBI Dec. 2017
Donald Trump
Former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty to Lying to the FBI
by Chelsea Hassler
Seth Meyers on Donald Trump's Access Hollywood Tape Denial
Politics
Seth Meyers Questions Trump's Grip on Reality After Latest Insane Denial
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds