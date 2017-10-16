WTF: This Server Wasn't Given a Tip Because of Their LGBTQ+ Rainbow Tattoo

I would just like to say that being gay does NOT MEAN you don't believe in God or Jesus. And people who are "religious"... Posted by Joelle Nicole Maish on Saturday, August 5, 2017

Samantha Heaton, a 20-year-old server at Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockford, IL, was shocked earlier this month when she discovered she was denied a tip for her LGBTQ+-friendly rainbow equality tattoo.

The incident, which occurred on Aug. 5, went viral on both Facebook and Twitter. Joelle Nicole Maish posted the receipt on Facebook, where it has more than 724 reactions and 526 shares. On the receipt, the customers wrote, "can't tip someone who doesn't love Jesus! Bad tatoo. (sic)" Heaton told Inquisitr that she followed all of the restaurant's training rules while serving the family. More than anything, Heaton's upset that the family's children saw their parents do such a a thing. "The kids are going to be under the impression that it will be OK to discriminate," Heaton said to Inquisitr.



Twitter user Emily Sotakoun also posted the image to Twitter, where it received more than 31,000 "likes" and 12,000 retweets. While many are pointing out how awful this, others are sharing their support by sending photos of their equality or rainbow tattoos.

We've reached out to Heaton and will update if we hear back. Once again, people are proving that love wins and standing up for LGBTQ+ rights is still necessary.