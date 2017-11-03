Nap Time Just Got a Little Too Easy, Thanks to This Noise- and Light-Canceling Mask

Anytime you want to nap on the go or if you just want to block out haters, a genius product called Silentmode is here for you. Gone are the days when you have to wear an eye mask and headphones separately — this immersive hybrid makes shutting down easy with its noise-canceling technology and 100-percent blackout band. It was designed with comfort in mind, complete with memory foam and a high-quality audio speaker you can comfortably lie on.

Napping may be awesome, but the creators behind Silentmode are especially focused on how it boosts productivity and aids wellness. The product's Kickstarter page states that napping is scientifically proven to reduce stress, increase alertness, help you make better decisions, and more. Even a 20-minute power nap is enough to restore you.

In addition to featuring proprietary napping music called Breathonics, audio training that helps you control your breath and clear your mind, Silentmode's "Napinness algorithm" also creates a personal napping schedule for you to get just the right amount of shut-eye. And if you'd rather snooze to Biggie than Breathonics, the mask's Bluetooth technology lets you connect to Spotify or any other music app. Just in case you're not quite sold yet, it also has 24-hour battery life. Long flight? No problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Silentmode has already crowdfunded nearly $65,000 at the time of writing, exceeding its goal of $40,000. Buyers have an option of pledging a minimum of $119 to receive their own set by April 2018. It's currently shipping to the US, Canada, European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan.

Pair this baby with an inflatable nap hoodie, and then there's really no waking you. Would you be down to buy this product?