Yes, Even a Liquor Brand Is Now Trolling Trump With Its Latest Ad Campaign

The probe into Russia's interference with the 2016 election continues, including the still-unanswered question of whether President Donald Trump was involved. People are so fascinated, they held viewing parties at bars for James Comey's testimony, and one liquor brand with Russian roots smartly decided to turn the public interest into a clever advertising opportunity. Smirnoff's new ads are popping up, and they read: "Made in America. But we'd be happy to talk about our ties to Russia under oath."

The ad was spotted by Robbie Gramer, a reporter at Foreign Policy, on June 11:

Smirnoff's new ad campaign pic.twitter.com/IPEwbLJFlq — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) June 11, 2017







Smirnoff is owned by Diageo, an alcohol spirits company. Smirnoff was originally founded in 1864 by Piotr Arseneevich Smirnov, a Russian vodka maker

The ads might be relevant for quite a while to come, as the Russia controversy has no end in sight; Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to give a public testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 13 about his own ties to Russia.