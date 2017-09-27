 Skip Nav
Opinion
Why Hashtags Like #TakeAKnee Matter — and Why They're Not Enough
Tech Tips
Google Just Made It Even Easier to Borrow an Ebook From the Library
2016 Election
Michelle Obama on the Women Who Voted For Trump: They "Voted Against Their Own Voice"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Montana Says Goodbye to Summer as Snow Officially Falls in September

For most people, seeing snow in mid-September might be cause for alarm (or a sad, quick end to Summer). But for residents in Montana, a state that's been fighting intense wildfires this fire season, it brings much-needed good news. Starting Sept. 13, the state saw both snowfall and rainfall, which should help quell wildfires.

On Aug. 16, the Associated Press reported Montana's fire season had already burned about 780 square miles in the state. The fires have forced several hundreds of people to evacuate from their homes and are extremely costly to fight. The snow, however, should cause a fire "season-slowing" event, Corinne Wetzel, a fire information officer, said to the Great Falls Tribune.

The snow isn't so unusual for this time of year in Montana. According to Weather.com, Western Montana tends to see some inches of snow in September. Ahead, see photos of the snowfall that hopefully hinders the spread of wildfires.

Related
14 Photos That Drive Home the Destructive Power of Nature

?
?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
US NewsWeather
Join The Conversation
love it or list it too
Jillian Harris Gave Her Own Home a Makeover – and It's Breathtaking
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Everybody Gym's Fat Kid Dance Party
Body Positivity
Fat Kid Dance Party Will Teach You to Love Your Body
by Joanna Sloame
Vegan Chocolate Avocado Banana Bread
Glow
by Megan Lutz
Slow-Cooker Casserole Recipes
Dinner
22 Cozy Slow-Cooker Casseroles That Make Life Easy
by Erin Cullum
Giant Cake-Filled Kit Kat Bar
Food Video
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Cake-Filled Kit Kat Bar!
by Brandi Milloy
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds