Solar Eclipse Map 2017

This Map Shows the Exact Path of This Year's Total Solar Eclipse

Image Source: Flickr user gsfc

If you're already counting down the days until you get to see the biggest solar eclipse of your lifetime on Aug. 21, then you'll want to check out this detailed map immediately. The total eclipse will be viewable in areas from coast to coast in the US, and the map below outlines the path of the moon's umbral shadow, in which the sun will be completely hidden by the moon. Already geeking out? Check out the best places to watch the eclipse, then scope out NASA's downloadable eclipse maps and dive into an interactive map where you can find detailed information state by state.

Image Source: NASA
SpaceNASA
