Attention, College Students! You Can Now Get Both Spotify and Hulu For Just $5 a Month

College students now have yet another way to procrastinate, thanks to a new partnership between Spotify and Hulu. The two companies are teaming up to offer US college students a bundled package of Hulu's limited commercials plan and Spotify Premium For Students for the jaw-dropping price of just $5 a month. Students can sign up for the deal beginning on Sept. 7 and just simply need to verify they are indeed college students.

Spotify Premium is $10 a month and Hulu's limited commercials plan costs $8 a month, so that's a whole lot of savings. If you already have a Spotify Premium For Students account, you can add on Hulu as long as you verify your "student status" again. You can do the same with a previous Hulu subscription as long as the subscription doesn't include any "premium network add-ons" and isn't paid through a third party.



Graduating this year? You might still want to sign up for the service, as Spotify states that you'll still receive the great deal "until it's 12 months after the date you first subscribed or last reactivated." As a once-broke college student myself, I wouldn't recommend letting this amazing package pass you by, kiddos.