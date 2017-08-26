 Skip Nav
LGBTQ
Why More Young People Are Embracing Gender-Fluid Identities
Politics
11 Progressive Women Gearing Up to Take the 2018 Elections by Storm
Donald Trump
This Is Why Trump Should Never Be Allowed on Twitter

Student Loan Debt Cleared Over False Paperwork

If You Have Private Student Loans, This Error May Wipe Away Your Debt

A large-scale paperwork error may permanently clear the student loan debt for thousands upon thousands of college graduates. After taking students to court over late payments, the National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts is unable to prove its ownership over the loans in question. Judges are consequently having to dismiss these lawsuits, wiping away the defendants' debt.

The National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts is an umbrella group consisting of 15 trusts amounting to 800,000 private student loans valued at over $12 billion. According to The New York Times, the group does not have the necessary paperwork to prove ownership over the loans, since the loans actually originated in banks and were later sold to investors. It has been reported that the loans affected by this oversight amount to $5 billion.

The ongoing crisis — well, for the trust group, that is — proves a larger problem about private loans. While federal loans are funded and regulated by the government, private loans are subject to arbitrary and rapidly rising interest rates. Graduates with federal loans may select payment plans suited to their incomes. Private borrowers, on the other hand, face many issues.

Related
Secrets to Paying Off Student Loans — and 1 Thing You Should Never Do
ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with The New York Times, Samantha Watson spoke about her experience. The 33-year-old mother of three said she had a difficult time understanding the fine print when she applied for a private loan to attend Lehman College. After falling behind on her payments, National Collegiate took her to court.

There, they filed documents falsely claiming she attended a school she never did. "I tried to be honest," Watson said. Adding, "I said, 'Some of these loans I took out, and I'll be responsible for them, but some I didn't take.'" Her debt — amounting to $31,000 — has since been wiped entirely.

Image Source: Flickr user aaronrhawkins
Join the conversation
US NewsDebtStudent Loans
Join The Conversation
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
South Carolina Dog Abandoned by Owner in Jail
Digital Life
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
by Kelsey Garcia
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Half-Day Vs. Full-Day Kindergarten
Family Life
The Great Kindergarten Debate: Half Day or Full Day?
by Katharine Stahl
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds