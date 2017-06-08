 Skip Nav
Teens Invent Smart Straw That Detects Date Rape Drugs

3 Teens Invented a Smart Straw That Detects Date Rape Drugs

Date rape drugs are about to become a thing of the past if these three Florida teens have things their way. "Being young women, I feel like this is a problem that we hear about a lot," Carolina Baigorri told Inside Edition. Baigorri is one of the three students who helped invent a smart straw that detects two commonly used date rape drugs. "Statistics say it's one in every five women [who experience rape], which is so many people," she added.

Baigorri, along with her classmates Susana Cappello and Victoria Roca, came up with a straw that turns blue when dipped inside of a drink that contains GHB or ketamine, two date rape drugs that are difficult to notice because of their undetectable smell and taste. Their potentially lifesaving invention, which would be the first of its kind to go into production, earned them a first place prize in a business plan competition held by the Miami Herald.

"My friends and I knew we needed to come up with a simple solution to test for drugs. I remember my dad always says 'the best ideas are the ideas that help people,' so we just thought of a simple, easy, inexpensive solution: Smart Straws," Cappello reportedly told A Plus news site.

As for their future plans, the teens have already requested a patent for their design, with the hopes of producing an even smarter straw that could detect more commonly used date rape drugs. Crowdfunding for the launch of their product is expected to begin in the near future and will be targeted at "bars, college organizations, and students." Kudos to these three badass teens!

Image Source: Gabby Orcutt
US NewsWomenDating
