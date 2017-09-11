 Skip Nav
2 Stars of 13 Reasons Why on the Most Important Lesson They've Learned as LGBTQ+ Allies

Being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community is more important now than ever. At the 2017 GLAAD Gala Awards in San Francisco, Tommy Dorfman and Katherine Langford — better known as 13 Reasons Why's Ryan Shaver and Hannah Baker — caught up with POPSUGAR and discussed how important it is that allies fight side by side next to LGBTQ+ individuals for equal rights and progressive policy. But both actors are keenly aware that there's still a lot more for allies to learn and do better.

For Dorfman, one of the most important lessons he's learned as an ally is a simple but important one that can sometimes be forgotten. "I think the biggest thing is to educate yourself," he said. "If you want to be an ally, make sure that you're educating yourself on the issues you're allying for and the people you're allying for," Dorfman told POPSUGAR, adding that "the best way to do that is to talk to those people directly."

Langford, who was celebrated as one of GLAAD's Rising Stars alongside Dorfman at the event, agreed with her costar. "I think the most surprising thing for me is the lack of education on a global scale, and I think that's something we can really improve on and something that I want to support," she told POPSUGAR.
ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to being a better ally, then, it's all about education. And education can come in many forms, including through the media — and Dorfman believes that "shows like our show [13 Reasons Why] really help spread the message and show you all different types of people, diverse types of people that can help educate parents and children and start those conversations."

Ultimately, both Dorfman and Langford agree that anyone can be an ally, but there's always room for more growth and understanding of what that means.

