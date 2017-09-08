 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
What's the Best Way to Help After a Disaster Like Hurricane Harvey? An Expert Weighs In
Mexico
A 1-Year-Old Boy Towers Over the US-Mexico Border in This Moving Art Installation
Opinion
Oh, Hell No! This GOP Congressman Just Called Rep. Jayapal a "Little Lady"

Trump Pronounces Hurricane Irma Wrong in National Address

Trump Tries to Say "Irma," Fails Miserably, Will Probably Never Be Sorry For It

President Donald Trump isn't the first person in politics to mispronounce a word. In fact, it's almost a rite of passage for a politician to discover at the most inopportune time that they aren't able to enunciate a crucial term. From nuclear to quagmire to any one of the many words Sarah Palin coined to worm her way out of saying the right word correctly, America has heard it all when it comes to playing it fast and loose with the English language.

But there's something uniquely Trumpian in the fact that the 45th president seems to butcher a new word every week — the most recent of which just happens to be the name of a massive Category 4 hurricane barreling toward Florida. That's right, on Sept. 8, our president posted an address to the nation in which he could not say the name Irma, instead opting for the less conventional "irmer."

Way back in the golden days before Trump became president, a massive debate raged on the internet: was the overused and underpronounced phrase the reality TV star inserted into every sentence "bigly" or "big league"? While some consider the argument settled — this writer not among them — it's irrefutable that the discussion paved the way for the scrutiny given to other seemingly incoherent pronunciations. Among the many words Trump has refused to say correctly, often multiple times? China, Beyoncé, Nevada, Nazis, huge, antifa, and industry, to name a few. So it's not a tremendous surprise that an uncommon, old-timey name like Irma would trip up Trump. But that doesn't mean the internet has to forgive him for it.

So in the spirit of embracing hilarity in the midst of an overloaded news cycle, we've pulled together some of the best reactions the internet had to offer when it comes to Trump's latest linguistic f*ckup. And for the record it's "ir-ma," not "ir-mer."

Image Source: Getty / Mandel Ngan
Join the conversation
Hurricane IrmaUS NewsOpinionPoliticsDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is the Order of Succession to the Presidency?
Donald Trump
18 People Who Are in Line For the Presidency If Trump Is Impeached
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Donald Trump Kim Jong-un Hair Swap Meme
Donald Trump
An Evil Genius Swapped Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un's Hair and We Can't Look Away
by Chelsea Hassler
Trump Vacation, PTO vs American Worker, Firefighter, Teacher
Donald Trump
Trump Has Taken 53 Days Off — Here's How Long You'd Have to Work 5 American Jobs to Do the Same
by Chelsea Hassler
Trump's Tweet About DACA Dreamers
Donald Trump
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds