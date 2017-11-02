 Skip Nav
The Opioid Epidemic's Biggest Culprit Isn't Heroin Anymore — It's Something Deadlier
10 Elf on the Shelf Parodies That Are Even Better Than the Real Thing
This Federal Judge Had a Brutal Rebuttal For Homophobic Business Owners

Trump Twitter Account Deleted or Shut Down on Nov. 2, 2017

For a Few Glorious Moments Today, the World Was Free of Trump's Twitter Account

Nov. 2, 2017, is a day that will go down in history. For a few beautiful, unexpected minutes at the end of the East Coast day, the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account appeared, for all intents and purposes, to have been deleted. The internet was instantly alight with a series of similar messages ranging from "oh my god" to "is this real" to "thank you, @jack" — it was as if we had all finally woken up from one very bad and very long dream and could finally move on with our lives.

Just after 7 p.m. ET, the account was resuscitated.

The internet went back to being awful. That brief sense of freedom and awe was immediately replaced with the ongoing dread of knowing that a conflict would likely soon arise from 140 clumsy characters of utter nonsense. Once again, we could count on our Twitter president to say something that nobody understood, and we'd all spend days, if not weeks, trying to unpack the implications.

Like covfefe, the few Donald Trump-free Twitter moments will be remembered fondly. It's the happy place we can all go to when times get tough. But for now, we leave you with the second-best thing to a Trump-free Twitter: the reactions Twitter had to those brief moments of inner peace.

US NewsTwitterPoliticsDonald TrumpTech
