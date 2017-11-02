For a Few Glorious Moments Today, the World Was Free of Trump's Twitter Account

Nov. 2, 2017, is a day that will go down in history. For a few beautiful, unexpected minutes at the end of the East Coast day, the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account appeared, for all intents and purposes, to have been deleted. The internet was instantly alight with a series of similar messages ranging from "oh my god" to "is this real" to "thank you, @jack" — it was as if we had all finally woken up from one very bad and very long dream and could finally move on with our lives.

Just after 7 p.m. ET, the account was resuscitated.

The internet went back to being awful. That brief sense of freedom and awe was immediately replaced with the ongoing dread of knowing that a conflict would likely soon arise from 140 clumsy characters of utter nonsense. Once again, we could count on our Twitter president to say something that nobody understood, and we'd all spend days, if not weeks, trying to unpack the implications.

Like covfefe, the few Donald Trump-free Twitter moments will be remembered fondly. It's the happy place we can all go to when times get tough. But for now, we leave you with the second-best thing to a Trump-free Twitter: the reactions Twitter had to those brief moments of inner peace.

lmao donald trumps twitter account disappeared for like 2 minutes n everyone was immediately like "i guess he's not president anymore 😏😏😏😏😏" — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) November 2, 2017

During those 4 minutes Trump was off Twitter, Hillary was officially president. It's in the Constitution, look it up. — Aaron Sankin (@ASankin) November 2, 2017

If only for a moment, everything seemed better.



Never forget 6:58 ET



The minute Trump's Twitter was somehow down. pic.twitter.com/4OkIm1kOFO — Karlee (@KarleeKanz) November 2, 2017

Where were you when you heard that Trump's twitter account had been deleted? — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 2, 2017

it was me. im the the intern who deleted Trump's Twitter. im dead now. in a ditch — Tom McKay (@thetomzone) November 2, 2017

just pretend his twitter is still down

alternative reality my dudes

get your multiverse on

nothing is real — steph georgopulos (@omgstephlol) November 2, 2017

We'll all remember where we were during the 10 minutes of peace while Donald Trump's Twitter account was down. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 2, 2017

Feel like I need to re-evaluate my life choices after reflecting on my reaction to Trump's Twitter. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 2, 2017