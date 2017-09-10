 Skip Nav
You'll Giggle For Days When You See Who's President on This Letter From the White House

STLtoday columnist Aisha Sultan gave many people something to smile about when she shared photos of her British husband's citizenship welcome letter. The now-viral photo features an official White House letterhead at the top and shows former president Barack Obama as the current POTUS instead of President Trump. Obama's signature is stamped at the bottom of the heartwarming welcoming letter, which talks about embracing incoming immigrants as part of the American family, a stark contrast to the anti-immigration rhetoric Trump has long stood for. The irony of it all was not lost on those who viewed it.

Most people were generally excited about the possibility of living in an alternate universe where Obama is still our president.

While it's unclear why the change from Obama to Trump hasn't yet been made, it is clear that many people are going to enjoy it while it lasts.

