You'll Giggle For Days When You See Who's President on This Letter From the White House

My British-born husband takes his oath of citizenship today. In the packet for new Americans, the welcome letter from POTUS is from Obama. 😂 pic.twitter.com/O56cMj0hhx — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) July 14, 2017

STLtoday columnist Aisha Sultan gave many people something to smile about when she shared photos of her British husband's citizenship welcome letter. The now-viral photo features an official White House letterhead at the top and shows former president Barack Obama as the current POTUS instead of President Trump. Obama's signature is stamped at the bottom of the heartwarming welcoming letter, which talks about embracing incoming immigrants as part of the American family, a stark contrast to the anti-immigration rhetoric Trump has long stood for. The irony of it all was not lost on those who viewed it.

omg they haven't updated that yet? https://t.co/G4hV5bWAOU — Andrew Losowsky (@losowsky) July 14, 2017

This is ... strange ... https://t.co/K4pKdIIG3z — Arwa Gunja (@Arwa_Gunja) July 14, 2017

Most people were generally excited about the possibility of living in an alternate universe where Obama is still our president.

Congrats Aisha. My UK-born husband became a citizen under Obama, and looking back, we took it for granted. — Amanda Kolson Hurley (@amandakhurley) July 15, 2017

Congratulations! You are very lucky. — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) July 15, 2017

Actually I hope they keep it that way, the only welcome letter that matters: it's the one I received when I became citizen. Respect, O! 🙌 https://t.co/fyWHITjcGW — FrancescoFrancavilla (@f_francavilla) July 15, 2017

While it's unclear why the change from Obama to Trump hasn't yet been made, it is clear that many people are going to enjoy it while it lasts.