Google has always been at the forefront of innovation. It's no surprise, then, that as we start to hit that point when we think we've got it all, the massive company pops up with something new and exciting and just all-around awe-inspiring. The latest endeavor, released on Dec. 12, is being labeled as the first in a set of "photography appsperiments," all aimed at getting the most out of the incredibly futuristic capabilities in every mobile phone.

Ahead, check out the details on all three of the new apps — Storyboard (available on Android only), Selfissimo! (available on Android and iOS), and Scrubbies (available on iOS only). And be sure to swap phones with a friend if you can't access all three of them, because they are all worth playing around with.