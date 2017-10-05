Google's New Pixel Buds Aren't Just Headphones — They Can Also Translate Any Language on the Fly

Google has a long track record of reinventing the things we know and love in a way we never knew we needed. And at the annual product launch event on Oct. 4, the company announced a brand new product that's hitting stores this Fall: wireless headphones that go by the name of Pixel Buds.

The search giant's first foray into the headphone market is as future-forward as one might expect. From touchpad audio controls that are located discreetly on the right earbud to a tiny, portable charging case that delivers 24-hours of sound, we're sold on just the tech alone. But it's the built-in software that really makes the Pixel Buds one of the most intriguing things Google has released as of late — each set comes fully loaded with the capability to completely integrate with Google Assistant, and, most excitingly, an integration with Google Translate that can translate 40+ languages right into your ears, all on the fly.

Ahead, check out some of the features of Pixel Buds in more detail. The headphones retail for $159, and they'll hit stores in November, though you can preorder from Google directly right now.