 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
In 1997 Interview, Trump Joked About Giving Princess Diana an HIV Test
Digital Life
The Internet Can't Handle This Kickstarter Campaign That Basically Reinvented the Tent
Opinion
Why Hashtags Like #TakeAKnee Matter — and Why They're Not Enough
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Google's New Pixel Buds Aren't Just Headphones — They Can Also Translate Any Language on the Fly

Google has a long track record of reinventing the things we know and love in a way we never knew we needed. And at the annual product launch event on Oct. 4, the company announced a brand new product that's hitting stores this Fall: wireless headphones that go by the name of Pixel Buds.

The search giant's first foray into the headphone market is as future-forward as one might expect. From touchpad audio controls that are located discreetly on the right earbud to a tiny, portable charging case that delivers 24-hours of sound, we're sold on just the tech alone. But it's the built-in software that really makes the Pixel Buds one of the most intriguing things Google has released as of late — each set comes fully loaded with the capability to completely integrate with Google Assistant, and, most excitingly, an integration with Google Translate that can translate 40+ languages right into your ears, all on the fly.

Ahead, check out some of the features of Pixel Buds in more detail. The headphones retail for $159, and they'll hit stores in November, though you can preorder from Google directly right now.

Here's what you get when you buy Pixel Buds.
Full integration with Google Assistant comes standard.
And of course, there's that clutch translation feature.
They're pretty damn sleek looking, from our point of view.
Did we mention they come in three colors?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Pixel BudsGoogle Pixel BudsGoogleHeadphonesTech
Tech Tips
Google Just Made It Even Easier to Borrow an Ebook From the Library
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Google CEO's Letter to Little Girl Asking For a Job
Little Kids
A Little Girl Asked the CEO of Google For a Job — and He Actually Responded!
by Kelsey Garcia
Mark Zuckerberg Post Defends DACA Dreamers
Donald Trump
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Powerful Post Defending DACA and the Dreamers
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Google to Launch Job Search Feature
Job Search
Google Has Launched Its Own Job Search Engine
by Kate Emswiler
How to Delete Google History
Tech Tips
Here's How to Delete Your Google History
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds