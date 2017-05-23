 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Missed the Last Solar Eclipse? Here's When the Next Ones Will Happen
Donald Trump
Trump Wanted NASA to Fly Past the Moon and They Just Said "No"
Politics
Melania Trump Has Zero Interest in Holding Donald Trump's Hand — and the Internet Notices
Donald Trump
The Israeli Ambassador's Cringe Face Says It All After Trump's Middle East Gaffe

When Is the Solar Eclipse in 2024?

Missed the Last Solar Eclipse? Here's When the Next Ones Will Happen

You only need to wait seven years for the next solar eclipse to cross the US if you miss the one this Summer. The following total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, according to NASA projections.

The eclipse in 2024 will also cross different states than this year's solar eclipse. If you're in certain parts of Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, New York, or Vermont, you'll be able to see it. Parts of Mexico will also be able to catch the eclipse as well.

Related
The 10 Best Places to Watch the Solar Eclipse in the US

If you're trying to see the eclipse twice in the same location, look no further than the area of Carbondale, IL. Or, you can go instead to Illinois, Missouri, and Kentucky, where the paths of both eclipses will overlap.

For now, you can keep on planning where you want to see the eclipse this year.

Image Source: Flickr user jefflippold
Join the conversation
Space
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Summer
Sorry in Advance — You're Going to Want All These Summer Bags
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Earth-Like Planet Proxima B
Digital Life
Drop Everything and Start Packing: There's a New Planet in Town
by Kelsey Garcia
Female Astronauts in History
Women
The Fascinating, Little-Known Story of America's Women Astronauts
by Anna Leahy & Douglas R. Dechow
Rachel Lindsay
The Bachelorette: Meet the Diverse Group of Men Competing For Rachel's Heart
by Maggie Pehanick
Mom and Son Graduation Sign Photo
touching stories
by Lauren Levy
How to Get Rid of a Pimple Before Your Wedding
Wedding Beauty
How I Got Rid of a Massive, Painful Pimple 2 Days Before My Wedding
by Lauren Levinson
Walgreens Wonder Woman Makeup Collection
Beauty Trends
by Sarah Siegel
National Park Photos From Space
Travel
NASA Took Photos of National Parks From Space, and They're Incredible
by Nicole Yi
Best Wedding Trends 2017
Wedding
These Will Be the Hottest Wedding Trends of 2017
by Tara Block
Celebrity Birth Year Tattoos
Beauty Trends
by Perri Konecky
Millennial Pink Sneakers
Sneakers
by Macy Cate Williams
Cactus Shopping Ideas
Latina Living
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds