Missed the Last Solar Eclipse? Here's When the Next Ones Will Happen

You only need to wait seven years for the next solar eclipse to cross the US if you miss the one this Summer. The following total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, according to NASA projections.

The eclipse in 2024 will also cross different states than this year's solar eclipse. If you're in certain parts of Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, New York, or Vermont, you'll be able to see it. Parts of Mexico will also be able to catch the eclipse as well.



If you're trying to see the eclipse twice in the same location, look no further than the area of Carbondale, IL. Or, you can go instead to Illinois, Missouri, and Kentucky, where the paths of both eclipses will overlap.

For now, you can keep on planning where you want to see the eclipse this year.