Who Is Reality Winner?

Reality Winner, Who Allegedly Leaked NSA Documents, Appeared to Be No Fan of Trump on Twitter

Absolutely petrified. Everyone else was standing at the top of this 100+ft structure but the wind was scaring me. It was a long climb down. I'm going to conquer this fear someday!

A post shared by Reezle Winner (@reezlie) on



An 25-year-old Air Force veteran is being charged by the Justice Department with leaking classified information to The Intercept. Reality Leigh Winner, who worked as a contractor with top-secret clearance at Pluribus International Corporation, is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet."

Winner admitted to officials to leaking the document to The Intercept. The document in question was a National Security Administration (NSA) report from May 5 that detailed a cyberattack on a voting software company in 2016 by the Russian military. According to CNN, a US official confirmed that the document is real, raising even more concerns about the alleged interference Russia may have had with the 2016 election.

CNN reports that Winner was with the military for six years and speaks Farsi and Pashto. An Instagram account with the username reezlie appears to be Winner's (a photo of her from the account is above). The account shows Winner cooking, hiking, and meal prepping. A Twitter account also with username reezlie (and a photo of her) but under the name Sara Winners revealed what may have been Winner's opinions about the Trump administration. The account replied to a President Donald Trump tweet about the controversial immigration ban and posted several other tweets criticizing him. The account stopped tweeting regularly around February, which is also when Winner started working for Pluribus International Corporation. (We have not been able to confirm whether or not either of these accounts belong to Winner.)

Winner's mother, Billie Winner, told CNN that her daughter's arrest comes as a surprise. "She's never ever given me any kind of indication that she was in favor of that at all," said Winner to CNN. "I don't know how to explain it."

Winner will appear in a detention hearing on June 7 and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

