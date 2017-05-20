 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
SNL Keeps Doing Trump Parodies Because "He's Never Stopped Being the Story"
Politics
Hillary Clinton Actually Practiced Avoiding an "Unwanted Trump Hug" — and the Video Is Gold
Donald Trump
This Video of Comey Trying to Hide From Trump Is So Hilarious to Watch Now
Donald Trump
18 People Who Are in Line For the Presidency If Trump Is Impeached

Why Saturday Night Live Parodies Trump

SNL Keeps Doing Trump Parodies Because "He's Never Stopped Being the Story"


Whether you love or hate seeing Saturday Night Live parody President Donald Trump and his administration, prepare to keep seeing it for as long as the White House continues to do joke-worthy stuff. A new cover story in The Hollywood Reporter features in-depth interviews with the cast — and a better idea as to why the sketch show continues to hammer the administration. Alec Baldwin, who's become a regular guest on the show with his Trump impression, even divulged what one Trump staff member actually thinks about the impersonation.

In the cover story published on May 15, the cast explained their laser focus on certain people from the Trump administration. Cast member Michael Che addressed why the parodies are both unavoidable and necessary. "But how do you ignore him? Trump has never stopped being the story," said Che. "I think there might have been two episodes where he didn't do anything absolutely batsh*t crazy [that week]." The cast also remarked that this isn't the first time the show has heavily focused on politics — only the stakes are different now since political issues completely dominate the news cycle.


Colin Jost knows that it can feel problematic to win ratings on what the administration is doing. "Whereas politics right now is probably the closest we've come to a full-blown national phenomenon as anything in a long time, and anytime people are paying more attention to politics, it's good for our show," he said. "But you almost feel like a war profiteer at times because we've benefited from a situation that's so tough." Baldwin also noted that he's now on the receiving end of negative feedback from Trump supporters. "You get this look and you can just feel the hatred," said Baldwin. "There were these two construction workers smoking a cigarette on Broadway, and as I walk by, they go: 'There he is, that f*cking assh*le, Alec Baldwin. Doesn't support our president. Don't fall in the hole over there, Alec.'"

Related
SNL Alum Says Working With "Moron" Host Donald Trump Was "Not Fun"

But Baldwin's also heard some positive remarks about impersonating Trump — particularly from a cabinet member in the administration. "I'm not going to name names, but a cabinet member walked up to me at a restaurant in Manhattan — Manhattan, that's a hint — and he goes, 'I gotta tell you something. This thing you're doing is good, it's really good,'" said Baldwin. "He goes, 'I'll get fired if anybody quoted me saying this, but that's exactly what he's like when you do it.'"

Is it comforting or ridiculous knowing Baldwin's portrayal is almost true to life? We're not sure, but at the very least, we have four more years to see the SNL cast make fun of the administration.

Image Source: NBC
Join the conversation
Saturday Night LiveDonald Trump
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
Does Kellyanne Conway Secretly Hate Donald Trump? A New Story Raises the Question
by Kelsey Garcia
New TV Shows Summer 2017
Summer
17 New Shows to Have on Your Radar This Summer
by Maggie Pehanick
Harry Styles Buys New York City Apartment 2017
Harry Styles
This Celebrity-Filled NYC Building Just Landed a New Resident: Harry Styles
by Hedy Phillips
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Jimmy Fallon Responds to Donald Trump Interview Backlash
2016 Election
by Kelsey Garcia
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
What Is a Special Counsel?
Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Why Bobby Moynihan Is Leaving Saturday Night Live After 9 Seasons
TV
Why Bobby Moynihan Is Leaving Saturday Night Live After 9 Seasons
by Kelsie Gibson
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Weight Loss Problems of a Latina
Weight Loss
10 Too-Real Struggles Latinas Trying to Lose Weight Will Understand
by Macy Daniela Martin
Mom Voted For Trump
Donald Trump
My Mother the Trump Voter
by Val Perry Rendel
Advice For Dating After a Divorce
Relationships
The 16 Stages of Dating After Divorce
by Nancy Einhart
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds