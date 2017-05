5 Women Who Could Be Crowned Queens of the Cannabis Industry

Amy Dilullo is another cannabis industry pioneer whose background is far from related to her present position at CMH brands — the Colorado licensee of Willie's Reserve (aka Willie Nelson's brand). Before she became an industry authority, Dilullo studied physiology and the behaviors of high-achieving athletes at Indiana University Bloomington. After a few years working on clinical studies, Dilullo started to question whether focusing on "the top 1 percent of human beings" was truly benefiting the majority."I never explored religion or sciences or spirituality in general," Dilullo told me before explaining how she found herself in Colorado. After leaving her graduate program in 2008, Dilullo lived and volunteered at a Buddhist center for a year. There, she met a grower in the then-emerging medicinal industry. Committing to the cannabis industry, Dilullo moved to Denver shortly after meeting him and started to work retail at dispensaries. From there, she worked her way up the corporate ladder; in a year she was the director of marketing and operations at a dispensary. "If you’re capable and driven, the sky's the limit in this industry," Dilullo said. "It’s developing and there are no rules written on what you can or can’t do yet."Following a stint as director of the now-defunct Kush Magazine, Dilullo transitioned back into a product-based role, specifically with extraction, the process to create products like waxes or oils. "In the last three years, I have dabbled in the extract world ," she said. "Both CO2 and hydrocarbon extraction, but my focus is on the money side: is there a demand for this new product that no one has? I make it sellable."By 2015, Dilullo was consulting and representing various extractors. While attending the Women Grow Leadership Summit, she was introduced to directors at Willie's Reserve , the country icon's eponymous cannabis brand. She began consulting for Willie's Reserve after successfully pitching her extracting expertise. Her efforts were vital to the company's launch of edibles, pre-rolls, prepackaged flowers, and CO2 cartridges."There were ideas and there were business plans when I started," Dilullo said, describing her partnership with Willie's Reserve. "But to get there on the ground floor and start building something was a great experience. It has been empowering to learn and grow within that organization."Having worked in the cannabis industry for nearly a decade, Dilullo has a unique perspective on every facet of its operations. Her insights and advice on everything from dealing with sexism to how to enter the industry are in the Q&A ahead.