5 Women Who Could Be Crowned Queens of the Cannabis Industry

Speaking on the compassion that drives many people in the industry, Jenkins also emphasized how people have found cannabis to be a profound source of relief. "For the most part, people that dive into the cannabis industry have a vested interest because either they or someone that they love is experiencing a chronic, degenerative, or terminal illness," Jenkins explained. "So they are seeking this out as an alternative treatment." Cannabis is not just "something to do" for a lot of users, she reiterated. "This industry is literally built on medical refugees."



People from countries as far as Greece and Colombia have sought treatment from Jenkins's practice. It's easy to understand why: her expertise on cannabis is both eloquent and easy to understand. That's Jenkins's goal: "I try to find a way to educate everyone. I try to create advocates." Without a massive reeducation of cannabis to the public, its image will remain a pejorative one, she contended. "If you don't educate consumers to be a responsible steward of the privilege to use cannabis and that having access to medical cannabis is a privilege, then the negative stigma that's associated with cannabis will always remain."



Jenkins also occupies multiple roles in the budding industry: she was the founding member of the California Cannabis Industry Association, the affiliate of Lewis's effort at the National Cannabis Industry Association. Lewis and Jenkins have previously worked closely together — another indication of how close-knit women in the cannabis field are. As an activist, Jennings assisted in writing legislation that regulated medicinal sale of cannabis. It's a cause she's still passionate about, especially since she's an advocate for patient care. Her main concern is that the adult-use industry fails to consider the patient's needs fully. For example, if recreational use legalizes possessing only an ounce and a patient needs five pounds for a month's supply of cancer treatment, there's clearly a disconnect between legislation and needs.