Just Try Not to Smile While Watching These Puppies Play With Ice

Puppies are cute doing just about anything, so it's no surprise that this pack of baby Golden Retrievers playing in a bowl of ice is downright adorable. Watch as they nip and nibble at the cubes and get them stuck everywhere. We personally can't get enough of the little guy with the cube stuck right on his nose! And the best part about this video is that it plays on loop, so you can watch the puppies over and over and over . . .
