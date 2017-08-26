This Is What It Looks Like When Dog Besties Refuse to Leave Each Other

Meet Merill and Taco. These two puppers were homeless just a few short years ago when they were surrendered to Rocket Dog Rescue in San Francisco. According to the site, the two dogs were inseparable in the shelter and refused to be adopted without the other. Thankfully Merill, a Pit Bull mix, and Taco, a Chihuahua, didn't have to be split up and went home together, and we can all take part in their joy through this adorable photo that's recirculating the internet lately. We sure do love a good rescue story — especially on National Dog Day!



