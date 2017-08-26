 Skip Nav
Pet Advice
13 Stores That Will Welcome Your Dog With Open Arms
Dogs
Bachelor in Paradise's Ben Zorn Has the Cutest Rottweiler You've Ever Seen
Animal Videos
Proud Mama Pit Bull Wants Her New Human to Meet All Her Babies

Pit Bull and Chihuahua Adopted Together

This Is What It Looks Like When Dog Besties Refuse to Leave Each Other

Meet Merill and Taco. These two puppers were homeless just a few short years ago when they were surrendered to Rocket Dog Rescue in San Francisco. According to the site, the two dogs were inseparable in the shelter and refused to be adopted without the other. Thankfully Merill, a Pit Bull mix, and Taco, a Chihuahua, didn't have to be split up and went home together, and we can all take part in their joy through this adorable photo that's recirculating the internet lately. We sure do love a good rescue story — especially on National Dog Day!

Related
Proud Mama Pit Bull Wants Her New Human to Meet All Her Babies

Image Source: Rocket Dog Rescue
Join the conversation
Pet RescueTouching StoriesPit BullsDogs
Join The Conversation
Humor
So This Dog Is Really Bad at Catching Food
by Hedy Phillips
Reasons to Rescue a Dog
Dogs
Their Oh So Wise Souls and 8 Other Reasons to Love Rescue Dogs
by Gabby Slome
Dog Hybrids
Dogs
25 Adorable Dog Hybrids You Had No Idea Existed
by Marina Liao
Golden Retrievers Eating Ice | Video
Animal Videos
Just Try Not to Smile While Watching These Puppies Play With Ice
by Hedy Phillips
Rescue Pit Bull Showing Off Her Puppies
Animal Videos
Proud Mama Pit Bull Wants Her New Human to Meet All Her Babies
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds