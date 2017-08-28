 Skip Nav
5 Unique Dining Experiences That Are Out of This World

When we say dining experience, we truly mean experience. Think beyond dinner with a view to something unlike anything you ever thought was possible . . . like enjoying a gourmet meal in a TreePod in Thailand. The best part is that you get to cross two things off your bucket list at once. Look ahead for more otherworldly dining adventures!

Spacewalker at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana (Dominican Republic)
Dining at 135 on the London Eye (UK)
TreePod Dining at Soneva Kiri (Thailand)
Ithaa Undersea Restaurant at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island (The Maldives)
SnowCastle of Kemi (Finland)
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds