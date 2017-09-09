50 Fun Things to Do This Fall That Cost Close to Nothing

Fall is one the best seasons because it's all about coziness, giving thanks, and of course, pumpkins. We get both Halloween and Thanksgiving, which is enough to declare it number one, but there are also plenty of fun activities that are just more fun to do in Autumn. On top of that, you can have a blast without having to burn through your wallet before the holidays. See 50 cheap things to do this Fall ahead!



7 Reasons Fall Is a Great Time to Travel Related