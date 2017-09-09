 Skip Nav
50 Fun Things to Do This Fall That Cost Close to Nothing

Fall is one the best seasons because it's all about coziness, giving thanks, and of course, pumpkins. We get both Halloween and Thanksgiving, which is enough to declare it number one, but there are also plenty of fun activities that are just more fun to do in Autumn. On top of that, you can have a blast without having to burn through your wallet before the holidays. See 50 cheap things to do this Fall ahead!

Make seasonal drinks at home.
Start a gratitude journal.
Jump into a pile of leaves.
Pick apples.
Press leaves into a book.
Visit your favorite bookstore.
Try a Halloween DIY.
Go to a football game.
Go through a corn maze.
Write down everything you want to do before the year ends.
Take Fall Instagram photos.
Soak in a hot bath.
Toast pumpkin seeds.
Stay in and play board games.
Check out the farmers market.
Host an intimate dinner party with friends.
Bake a pie.
Lounge in your pajamas all day.
Visit a pumpkin patch.
Have a scary movie marathon.
Go camping.
Create a Fall playlist.
Carve pumpkins.
Pick up a new hobby.
Hang out at a local cafe.
Make caramel apples.
Celebrate Oktoberfest.
Catch up with an old friend.
Go on a foliage road trip.
Make your home feel cozy.
Go for a bike ride.
