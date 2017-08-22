I Wrote Down Something I Was Grateful For Every Day For 8 Days, and Here's What Happened

You know when you're in a black hole of b*tching to your friends/family/anyone who will listen about the most mundane things, and someone responds to your complaints with "it could always be worse" (which is probably the last thing you want to hear while you're complaining)? We are a society of complainers; we complain on social media, we complain to our colleagues, and we even make friends by way of complaining.

I decided I was done complaining (LOL, yeah right), at least for a week. I woke up every day and wrote down something I was grateful for. It sounds ubercheesy and you might be rolling your eyes as you read this, but let me tell you, I had a pretty f*cking good week. I woke up every morning and was forced to focus on something positive, and I also learned that I am grateful for a variety of strange and specific things. No judgments, please.