I Wrote Down Something I Was Grateful For Every Day For 8 Days, and Here's What Happened

You know when you're in a black hole of b*tching to your friends/family/anyone who will listen about the most mundane things, and someone responds to your complaints with "it could always be worse" (which is probably the last thing you want to hear while you're complaining)? We are a society of complainers; we complain on social media, we complain to our colleagues, and we even make friends by way of complaining.

I decided I was done complaining (LOL, yeah right), at least for a week. I woke up every day and wrote down something I was grateful for. It sounds ubercheesy and you might be rolling your eyes as you read this, but let me tell you, I had a pretty f*cking good week. I woke up every morning and was forced to focus on something positive, and I also learned that I am grateful for a variety of strange and specific things. No judgments, please.

Day 1: I'm grateful that the majority of my problems have solutions.
Day 2: I'm grateful for our Game of Thrones chatroom.
Day 3: I'm grateful for the amount of Bitmoji my mom uses.
Day 4: I'm grateful for 1997 and the song "Feel So Good" by Mase.
Day 5: I'm grateful for fun Friday nights and Drake.
Day 6: I'm grateful for doughnuts.
Day 7: I'm grateful that at 27 my dad is still my alarm clock.
Day 8: I'm grateful my best friend is having a baby.
