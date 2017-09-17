 Skip Nav
24 Reasons the Season of Fall Fills Your Heart With Joy

The Summer is good and all. I mean, it's really, really good, what with the sun and the pools and the breezy rompers. But it always gets too hot, and the next thing you know, your makeup's dripping off, and then you're desperately wishing for the soothing chill of Autumn, amirite?!

Fall is the BEST. SEASON. EVER. I'm not going to spoil my own story and list all the reasons why right here. Instead, you'll have to scroll through a bunch of carefully selected GIFs, which may or may not make your day a heck of a lot better. Because Fall! Hurrah!

First and foremost: gorgeous multicolored leaves.
Here's another one, for good measure.
Last one, I promise.
Steamy cups of hot chocolate.
Crazy, fun corn mazes.
Baking so many goodies.
Acres of pumpkin patches.
These two carved pumpkins.
Mouthwatering cider.
Apple cider is everything, y'all.
Ultra-cozy sweaters.
Darker makeup looks.
Going back to school.
Exciting new relationships.
Wild nights at the football stadium.
Home games are the best way to get close with your friends.
Halloween.
Thanksgiving.
Flannel all day, every day.
Big bonfires with loved ones.
Exciting new shows.
Wonderfully scented candles.
Last but not least, allowing your razor to collect dust.
GifsHappinessWellnessFallBack To School
