24 Reasons the Season of Fall Fills Your Heart With Joy

The Summer is good and all. I mean, it's really, really good, what with the sun and the pools and the breezy rompers. But it always gets too hot, and the next thing you know, your makeup's dripping off, and then you're desperately wishing for the soothing chill of Autumn, amirite?!

Fall is the BEST. SEASON. EVER. I'm not going to spoil my own story and list all the reasons why right here. Instead, you'll have to scroll through a bunch of carefully selected GIFs, which may or may not make your day a heck of a lot better. Because Fall! Hurrah!