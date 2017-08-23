 Skip Nav
Wellness
I Wrote Down Something I Was Grateful For Every Day For 8 Days, and Here's What Happened
Disney
Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Merch Will Have You Losing Your Head
Harry Potter
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Things You Should Know Before Traveling Across the Country on Amtrak

I have always fantasized about traveling across the country by train, so when my boyfriend suggested that we take Amtrak from San Francisco to New York City, I was all in. There have been many conversations around the web about what it's really like to take Amtrak for long trips, so I want to give you the most accurate and true depiction.

We decided to get a roomette for the first and longest leg of our travel on the California Zephyr. We had the small room from Emeryville (the Amtrak station right outside of San Francisco) to Chicago for two days and two nights. After a seven-hour stop in Chicago, we rode the remaining 17 hours of our journey to NYC in coach seats. In total, our tickets for two people came out to $772. Not bad considering we were traveling for three and a half days and our meals were included with the roomette.

To get all the details on what it's like to sleep, eat, and basically live in an Amtrak train while chugging across America, keep reading. There are lots of interesting details that will take you by surprise.

Related
17 Train Hacks That Will Take Your Trip to the Next Level
21 Small Towns You Should Visit on Your Next American Road Trip

You can take a significant amount of luggage for free.
The roomette is incredibly small, but it comes with lots of perks.
The sleeping arrangements are quite an adventure.
The dining car is a great way to meet new people.
The food served on the dining car is downright impressive.
If you get a roomette, you can bring alcohol on the train.
The viewing car is a great change of scenery.
The views you see while traveling are utterly incredible.
Make sure you bring lots of things to do.
There are showers on the train!
You get to stop and stretch your legs in some cool cities.
Taking the train is an experience you will never forget.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Train TravelOn The RoadTravel InspirationAmtrakTravel TipsTravel
Join The Conversation
Photography
by Tessa Juliette
Chicago Travel Tips
Travel
8 Reasons to Choose Chicago as Your Next Travel Destination
by Kathryn McLamb
Can You Visit the Camp From Friday the 13th?
Halloween
by Kelsey Garcia
Braiding Tips For Natural Hair
Braids
by Chanel Watson
Puerto Rico Travel Tips
Travel
The Puerto Rico You Haven't Seen — Yet
by Melissa Alvarado Sierra
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds