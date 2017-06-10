Backpacking Checklist: Items You Need to Remember For Your Adventure

No matter the destination, backpacking can be such an incredible way to travel. Think about it — you don't have the heavy load of a rolling suitcase to drag behind you. And we all know dragging suitcases over cobblestone streets is no fun. However, the only caveat when it comes to backpacking is that whatever you pack, you must carry.

Now, I know what you're probably thinking: "How heavy can those extracute dresses you stashed in your backpack at the last minute really be!?" But when you're sprinting to catch your train or trying to frantically condense your bag as much as possible to avoid hefty baggage fees, even the slightest thing can weigh you down.

I say all of this from experience. While I used to be the average overpacker — better to be overprepared, right!? — when I had the opportunity to backpack across Europe last Summer, I quickly realized what I did truly need for my journey, as well as the items I could have left behind at home.

While packing can be one of the most daunting tasks of any adventure, knowing what you'll need — and not need — for your trip will save you time, frustration, and unnecessary backaches, which is why I'm excited to share my packing list with you. From clothes and shoes to toiletries and travel accessories, I've curated a list to cover all your bases, no matter where your adventure takes you.