These 7 Bathroom Hacks Will Change Your Cleaning Game Forever

Disinfecting the bathroom is probably one of the grossest chores ever invented by mankind, but it's just one of those things that must be done. Every element is equally important, from extracting ratty hairballs deep within the shower drain (ewww) to buffing every inch of the porcelain bowl. Luckily, YouTube user HouseholdHacker published a video to make all our bathroom-cleaning dreams come true. In it, the host lists seven genius hacks for making it sparkle. Who knew you could use lemons to polish the showerhead?! Watch the clip for more tips.
