Enjoy the Last Days of Summer With This Beach Playlist

Summer is quickly drawing to a close, but there's still beach time — like this Labor Day weekend, maybe. If you've got a trip to the beach on your schedule anytime soon, make sure you bring your speakers along and set this Spotify playlist up to keep your ears happy while you soak up some sun. The music here spans decades, but all of it will keep your toes tapping while you escape the real world for just a little while.

"What's My Age Again?" — Blink-182 "Teenage Dirtbag" — Wheatus "Kiwi" — Harry Styles "Santeria" — Sublime "Send Me on My Way" — Rusted Root "Electric Feel" — MGMT "Ocean Avenue" — Yellowcard "Pocketful of Sunshine" — Natasha Bedingfield "Strip That Down" — Liam Payne feat. Quavo "Good Vibrations" — The Beach Boys "Stay" — Zedd feat. Alessia Cara "Slow Hands" — Niall Horan "Here Comes the Sun" — The Beatles "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" — The Rolling Stones "Olivia" — One Direction "Let's Dance" — David Bowie "Still Got Time" — Zayn feat. PartyNextDoor "Diamonds" — Rihanna "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)" — Michael Jackson "Party in the USA" — Miley Cyrus "Back to You" — Louis Tomlinson feat. Bebe Rexha "Classic" — MKTO "Dynamite" — Taio Cruz "Fireflies" — Owl City "Get the Party Started" — Pink "Just Dance" — Lady Gaga "Run the World (Girls)" — Beyoncé "Thunder" — Imagine Dragons "I Gotta Feeling" — The Black Eyed Peas "Issues" — Julia Michaels "Replay" — Iyaz "Don't Trust Me" — 3OH!3 "Swing, Swing" — The All-American Rejects "Baby" — Justin Bieber "Mrs All American" — 5 Seconds of Summer "Every Time We Touch" — Cascada "The Great Escape" — Boys Like Girls "Your Love Is My Drug" — Kesha "Kiss" — Prince "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" — Cyndi Lauper "Karma Chameleon" — Culture Club "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" — Wham! "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" — Dead or Alive "It's Raining Men" — The Weather Girls "Dancing Queen" — ABBA "Red Red Wine" — UB40 "Dancing in the Dark" — Bruce Springsteen "Livin' on a Prayer" — Bon Jovi "Summer of '69" — Bryan Adams "Sweet Child o' Mine" — Guns N Roses

Don't forget to download the free Spotify app on your devices to find this playlist and any other fun selections we might have. Happy beach day!