 Skip Nav
Tattoos
30 Positive Tattoo Ideas
Travel
17 Secrets From TSA Employees That Will Completely Shock You
Cleaning Tips
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)

Beach Playlist

Enjoy the Last Days of Summer With This Beach Playlist

Summer is quickly drawing to a close, but there's still beach time — like this Labor Day weekend, maybe. If you've got a trip to the beach on your schedule anytime soon, make sure you bring your speakers along and set this Spotify playlist up to keep your ears happy while you soak up some sun. The music here spans decades, but all of it will keep your toes tapping while you escape the real world for just a little while.

  1. "What's My Age Again?" — Blink-182
  2. "Teenage Dirtbag" — Wheatus
  3. "Kiwi" — Harry Styles
  4. "Santeria" — Sublime
  5. "Send Me on My Way" — Rusted Root
  6. "Electric Feel" — MGMT
  7. "Ocean Avenue" — Yellowcard
  8. "Pocketful of Sunshine" — Natasha Bedingfield
  9. "Strip That Down" — Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  10. "Good Vibrations" — The Beach Boys
  11. "Stay" — Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
  12. "Slow Hands" — Niall Horan
  13. "Here Comes the Sun" — The Beatles
  14. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" — The Rolling Stones
  15. "Olivia" — One Direction
  16. "Let's Dance" — David Bowie
  17. "Still Got Time" — Zayn feat. PartyNextDoor
  18. "Diamonds" — Rihanna
  19. "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)" — Michael Jackson
  20. "Party in the USA" — Miley Cyrus
  21. "Back to You" — Louis Tomlinson feat. Bebe Rexha
  22. "Classic" — MKTO
  23. "Dynamite" — Taio Cruz
  24. "Fireflies" — Owl City
  25. "Get the Party Started" — Pink
  26. "Just Dance" — Lady Gaga
  27. "Run the World (Girls)" — Beyoncé
  28. "Thunder" — Imagine Dragons
  29. "I Gotta Feeling" — The Black Eyed Peas
  30. "Issues" — Julia Michaels
  31. "Replay" — Iyaz
  32. "Don't Trust Me" — 3OH!3
  33. "Swing, Swing" — The All-American Rejects
  34. "Baby" — Justin Bieber
  35. "Mrs All American" — 5 Seconds of Summer
  36. "Every Time We Touch" — Cascada
  37. "The Great Escape" — Boys Like Girls
  38. "Your Love Is My Drug" — Kesha
  39. "Kiss" — Prince
  40. "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" — Cyndi Lauper
  41. "Karma Chameleon" — Culture Club
  42. "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" — Wham!
  43. "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" — Dead or Alive
  44. "It's Raining Men" — The Weather Girls
  45. "Dancing Queen" — ABBA
  46. "Red Red Wine" — UB40
  47. "Dancing in the Dark" — Bruce Springsteen
  48. "Livin' on a Prayer" — Bon Jovi
  49. "Summer of '69" — Bryan Adams
  50. "Sweet Child o' Mine" — Guns N Roses

Don't forget to download the free Spotify app on your devices to find this playlist and any other fun selections we might have. Happy beach day!

Image Source: StockSnap / Alvin Balemesa
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationPlaylistMusicBeachTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
The Unexpected Household Item That Will Protect Your Luggage on Your Next Trip
by Tara Block
Zumba Workouts to Latin Music on YouTube
Workouts
16 Fierce Zumba-Inspired Workouts on YouTube That You Can (and Should) Do at Home
by Macy Daniela Martin
Beautiful Yoga Photos
Yoga
18 of the Most Gorgeous Places in the World to Do Yoga
by Kelli Acciardo
Kim and Kanye's Reaction to Taylor Swift's New Song
Music
by Caitlin Hacker
Cheap Flight Hacker Secrets
Travel
8 Secrets From a Cheap Flight Hacker, Revealed
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds