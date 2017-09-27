 Skip Nav
The Top 10 Airports in the US and Canada (#1 Will Surprise You)

If you've traveled enough, you know how much an airport can make or break your travel experience. It is the first and last place you'll be at for every trip, after all. The J.D. Power 2016 North America Airport Satisfaction Study was based on the responses of nearly 40,000 participants who looked at the following categories: terminal facilities, airport accessibility, security check, baggage claim, check-in/baggage check, food, beverage, and retail. Among that list, we highlighted the top 10 airports across the US and Canada. Can you guess which snagged the number one spot?

Chicago Midway Airport, Illinois (MDW)
Washington Reagan National Airport, Virginia (DCA)
Toronto Pearson Airport, Canada (YYZ)
Salt Lake City International Airport, Utah (SLC)
San Diego International Airport, California (SAN)
Miami International Airport, Florida (MIA)
Orlando International Airport, Florida (MCO)
Las Vegas McCarran Airport, Nevada (LAS)
Tampa International Airport, Florida (TPA)
Portland International Airport, Oregon (PDX)
