If You're Obsessed With Halloween, Visit These US Theme Parks This Season!

Sometimes one lonesome haunted house just isn't enough. Don't get me wrong — I'll still go, because I'm obsessed with all things Halloween. But there's nothing like getting one scare after another by going through multiple mazes in one night to really get me in the spirit, or spending a day at a park immersed in Halloween decor and treats. There are some awesome theme parks in the US that allow guests to really get the full experience, so buy your tickets ASAP and prepare for lots of fun and maybe even a few frights.