5/30/17 POPSUGAR Living Summer The Best Beach Towels Don't Waste Your Time Searching — These Are the Best Beach Towels of 2017 May 30, 2017 by Krista Jones Stop taking your bathroom towels to the beach. Invest in a towel you love that can double as perfect background to all your Summer selfies. You've already spent so much time getting beach-body-ready, picking your swimsuit, and shopping a beach tote. Make finding a towel fuss-free by choosing one of these. Ralph Lauren Greek Isles Beach Towel Map out your next Grecian-inspired vacation with this Ralph Lauren Greek Isles Beach Towel ($70). Ralph Lauren Greek Isles Beach Towel $70 from Ralph Lauren James Perse Double Stripe Beach Towel This lush James Perse Double Stripe Beach Towel ($225) is so soft you'll never want to take it off. Consider it a treat for your skin. James Perse Double Stripe Beach Towel $225 from James Perse H&M Patterned Beach Towel Send out tropical vibes in this H&M Patterned Beach Towel ($18). H&M Patterned Beach Towel $17.99 from H&M Martha Stewart Collection St. Maarten Stripe Beach Towel Never lose your towel again with this easy-to-spot Martha Stewart St. Maarten Beach Towel ($40). Macy's Towels Martha Stewart Collection St. Maarten Stripe Beach Towel, Only at Macy's $40 from Macy's Urban Outfitters Laguna Round Fringe This large 59-inch Laguna Round Beach Towel ($69) is the ultimate way to lounge lavishly. Urban Outfitters Laguna Round Fringe-Trim Beach Towel $69 from Urban Outfitters Missoni Tania Beach Towel Fashion girls will love this bright Missoni Tania Beach Towel ($248). Missoni Tania Beach Towel $248 from Neiman Marcus PB Teen Photoreal Palm Beach Towel Lounge where you want to be on this Photoreal Palm Beach Towel ($19, originally $29). PBteen Towels Photoreal Palm Beach Towel $29 $19 from PBteen Pottery Barn Reversible Awning Stripe Beach Towel This Pottery Barn Awning Stripe Beach Towel ($30) is reversible — a must have for those who tire of things easily. Pottery Barn Reversible Awning Stripe Beach Towel - Aqua/Yellow $29.50 from Pottery Barn Kate Spade Reserved Beach Towel Keep your spot by the pool with this Kate Spade Reserved Beach Towel ($58). Kate Spade Reserved beach towel $58 from Kate Spade Chance Poolside Beach Towel Let everyone know where you are on Instagram this Summer with this Chance Poolside Beach Towel ($85). shopbop.com Towels CHANCE POOLSIDE Beach Towel $85 from shopbop.com Dolce & Gabbana Printed Cotton Terry Towel Don't be surprised if this Dolce & Gabbana Printed Towel ($423, originally $845) reminds you of Beyoncé. (She tends to favor this brand.) Dolce & Gabbana Printed Cotton-terry Towel - Pink $845 $422 from NET-A-PORTER.COM John Robshaw Nicatta Pink Beach Towel Get this John Robshaw Nicatta Pink Beach Towel ($80) because you know that pom-poms are a must. John Robshaw Nicatta Pink Beach Towel $80 from Neiman Marcus Pink Beach Towel This Pink Beach Towel ($20) will remind you of your favorite sunsets all Summer. Victoria's Secret Towels PINK Beach Towel $19.95 from Victoria's Secret Nordstrom Rack Printed Beach Towel This Nordstrom Rack Printed Beach Towel ($20) will remind you exactly what you need this Summer. Nordstrom Rack Towels Nordstrom Rack Printed Beach Towel - 40" x 70" $19.97 from Nordstrom Rack Pride Rainbow Beach Towel Show your pride with this Rainbow Beach Towel ($20). Target Towels Room Essentials Pride Rainbow Beach Towel $19.99 from Target Sunnylife Wategos Luxe Towel This bright chevron-printed Sunnylife Wategos Towel ($50) will keep you dry all season. Sunnylife Wategos Luxe Towel $50 from Saks Fifth Avenue MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Beach Towel This mix-patterned Mackenzie Childs Beach Towel ($65) with yellow trim will be sure to make a statement. Mackenzie Childs MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Beach Towel $65 from Saks Fifth Avenue Betsey Johnson Flamingo Luv Beach Towel Set This Betsey Johnson Beach Towel Set ($40) comes with two flamingo-loving towels. Betsey Johnson Flamingo Luv Beach Towel Set $39.99 from Nordstrom Celebrate Summer Together Round Watermelon Beach Towel Kick back on your favorite Summer snack with this large Celebrate Summer Together Round Watermelon Beach Towel ($22, originally $50). Kohl's Towels Celebrate Summer Together Round Watermelon Beach Towel $49.99 $21.99 from Kohl's