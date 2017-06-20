Best Beach Towns in the US
13 Coastal Towns in the US That Are Worth the Visit
Photo 1 of 14
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
13 Coastal Towns in the US That Are Worth the Visit
When weather permits, there's nowhere better to be than near the water. Luckily, the US is never short of vacation spots, it's just a matter of picking which one. We've found some of the best coastal towns from charming seaside villages to resort beaches for all types of vacationers. Consider your Summer plans taken care of with these 13 destinations.