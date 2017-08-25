 Skip Nav
Productivity
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
Wedding
72 Beautiful Wedding-Invite Printables to Download For Free!
Disney
5 Best Disneyland Walls to Take Photos in Front of on Your Next Visit

Best Disneyland Rides Poll

Which Disneyland Ride Is the BEST? Vote Now!

When you go to Disneyland, which ride do you run to first? Do you love the speed of Space Mountain or the nostalgia of Peter Pan's Flight? Are you more into roller coaster thrills or catchy songs and cute characters? Everyone has a favorite Disney park attraction, and we want to know which ones you love the most! Vote for your favorite Disneyland and California Adventure rides now, and we'll use your votes to come up with a definitive ranking.

Cast your vote using the arrows then refresh the page to see the latest results
Alice in Wonderland
Voted!

Alice in Wonderland

Votes: 119
Photo: Flickr user Loren Javier
Ariel's Undersea Adventure
Voted!

Ariel's Undersea Adventure

Votes: 54
Photo: Flickr user Anna Fox
Astro Orbiter
Voted!

Astro Orbiter

Votes: 58
Autopia
Voted!

Autopia

Votes: 60
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
Voted!

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Votes: 223
Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters
Voted!

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Votes: 90
California Screamin'
Voted!

California Screamin'

Votes: 98
Casey Jr. Circus Train
Voted!

Casey Jr. Circus Train

Votes: 42
Photo: Flickr user Loren Javier
Disneyland Railroad
Voted!

Disneyland Railroad

Votes: 67
Dumbo the Flying Elephant
Voted!

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Votes: 56
Enchanted Tiki Room
Voted!

Enchanted Tiki Room

Votes: 80
Photo: Flickr user Loren Javier
Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage
Voted!

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Votes: 43
Flik's Flyers
Voted!

Flik's Flyers

Votes: 40
Francis' Ladybug Boogie
Voted!

Francis' Ladybug Boogie

Votes: 39
Photo: Flickr user Loren Javier
Gadget's Go Coaster
Voted!

Gadget's Go Coaster

Votes: 38
Photo: Flickr user Loren Javier
Golden Zephyr
Voted!

Golden Zephyr

Votes: 41
Goofy's Sky School
Voted!

Goofy's Sky School

Votes: 42
Photo: Flickr user Loren Javier
Grizzly River Run
Voted!

Grizzly River Run

Votes: 77
Photo: Flickr user Ashley
Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout!
Voted!

Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout!

Votes: 106
Haunted Mansion
Voted!

Haunted Mansion

Votes: 279
Heimlich's Chew Chew Train
Voted!

Heimlich's Chew Chew Train

Votes: 43
Photo: Flickr user Loren Javier
Indiana Jones Adventure
Voted!

Indiana Jones Adventure

Votes: 236
It's a Small World
Voted!

It's a Small World

Votes: 115
Jumpin' Jellyfish
Voted!

Jumpin' Jellyfish

Votes: 55
Jungle Cruise
Voted!

Jungle Cruise

Votes: 91
King Arthur Carrousel
Voted!

King Arthur Carrousel

Votes: 39
King Triton's Carousel
Voted!

King Triton's Carousel

Votes: 151
Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters
Voted!

Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters

Votes: 44
Photo: Flickr user Patrick Pelletier
Mad Tea Party
Voted!

Mad Tea Party

Votes: 62
Mark Twain Riverboat
Voted!

Mark Twain Riverboat

Votes: 45
Mater's Junkyard Jamboree
Voted!

Mater's Junkyard Jamboree

Votes: 43
Photo: Flickr user Sam Howzit
Matterhorn Bobsleds
Voted!

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Votes: 224
Mickey's Fun Wheel
Voted!

Mickey's Fun Wheel

Votes: 62
Photo: Flickr user Anna Fox
Monsters, Inc. Mike and Sulley to the Rescue!
Voted!

Monsters, Inc. Mike and Sulley to the Rescue!

Votes: 60
Mr. Toad's Wild Ride
Voted!

Mr. Toad's Wild Ride

Votes: 59
Photo: Flickr user Jennifer Lynn
Peter Pan's Flight
Voted!

Peter Pan's Flight

Votes: 225
Photo: Flickr user Loren Javier
Pinocchio's Daring Journey
Voted!

Pinocchio's Daring Journey

Votes: 48
Photo: Flickr user Joel
Pirates of the Caribbean
Voted!

Pirates of the Caribbean

Votes: 318
Radiator Springs Racers
Voted!

Radiator Springs Racers

Votes: 223
Photo: Flickr user Anna Fox
Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin
Voted!

Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin

Votes: 39
Sailing Ship Columbia
Voted!

Sailing Ship Columbia

Votes: 42
Silly Symphony Swings
Voted!

Silly Symphony Swings

Votes: 47
Snow White's Scary Adventure
Voted!

Snow White's Scary Adventure

Votes: 63
Photo: Flickr user Ruth Hartnup
Soarin' Around the World
Voted!

Soarin' Around the World

Votes: 221
Space Mountain
Voted!

Space Mountain

Votes: 272
Splash Mountain
Voted!

Splash Mountain

Votes: 265
Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
Voted!

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Votes: 86
Storybook Land Canal Boats
Voted!

Storybook Land Canal Boats

Votes: 42
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
Voted!

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Votes: 68
Photo: Flickr user Ashley
Toy Story Midway Mania!
Voted!

Toy Story Midway Mania!

Votes: 69
Tuck and Roll's Drive 'Em Buggies
Voted!

Tuck and Roll's Drive 'Em Buggies

Votes: 40
Photo: Flickr user Jeremy Thompson
Join the conversation
DisneylandDisneyTravel
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds