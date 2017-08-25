Best Disneyland Rides Poll
Which Disneyland Ride Is the BEST? Vote Now!
When you go to Disneyland, which ride do you run to first? Do you love the speed of Space Mountain or the nostalgia of Peter Pan's Flight? Are you more into roller coaster thrills or catchy songs and cute characters? Everyone has a favorite Disney park attraction, and we want to know which ones you love the most! Vote for your favorite Disneyland and California Adventure rides now, and we'll use your votes to come up with a definitive ranking.
Cast your vote using the arrows then refresh the page to see the latest results
Voted!
Alice in Wonderland
Votes: 119
Voted!
Ariel's Undersea Adventure
Votes: 54
Voted!
Astro Orbiter
Votes: 58
Voted!
Autopia
Votes: 60
Voted!
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
Votes: 223
Voted!
Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters
Votes: 90
Voted!
California Screamin'
Votes: 98
Voted!
Casey Jr. Circus Train
Votes: 42
Voted!
Disneyland Railroad
Votes: 67
Voted!
Dumbo the Flying Elephant
Votes: 56
Voted!
Enchanted Tiki Room
Votes: 80
Voted!
Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage
Votes: 43
Voted!
Flik's Flyers
Votes: 40
Voted!
Francis' Ladybug Boogie
Votes: 39
Voted!
Gadget's Go Coaster
Votes: 38
Voted!
Golden Zephyr
Votes: 41
Voted!
Goofy's Sky School
Votes: 42
Voted!
Grizzly River Run
Votes: 77
Photo: Flickr user Ashley
Voted!
Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout!
Votes: 106
Voted!
Haunted Mansion
Votes: 279
Voted!
Heimlich's Chew Chew Train
Votes: 43
Voted!
Indiana Jones Adventure
Votes: 236
Voted!
It's a Small World
Votes: 115
Voted!
Jumpin' Jellyfish
Votes: 55
Voted!
Jungle Cruise
Votes: 91
Voted!
King Arthur Carrousel
Votes: 39
Voted!
King Triton's Carousel
Votes: 151
Voted!
Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters
Votes: 44
Voted!
Mad Tea Party
Votes: 62
Voted!
Mark Twain Riverboat
Votes: 45
Voted!
Mater's Junkyard Jamboree
Votes: 43
Photo: Flickr user Sam Howzit
Voted!
Matterhorn Bobsleds
Votes: 224
Voted!
Mickey's Fun Wheel
Votes: 62
Voted!
Monsters, Inc. Mike and Sulley to the Rescue!
Votes: 60
Voted!
Mr. Toad's Wild Ride
Votes: 59
Photo: Flickr user Jennifer Lynn
Voted!
Peter Pan's Flight
Votes: 225
Voted!
Pinocchio's Daring Journey
Votes: 48
Photo: Flickr user Joel
Voted!
Pirates of the Caribbean
Votes: 318
Voted!
Radiator Springs Racers
Votes: 223
Voted!
Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin
Votes: 39
Voted!
Sailing Ship Columbia
Votes: 42
Voted!
Silly Symphony Swings
Votes: 47
Voted!
Snow White's Scary Adventure
Votes: 63
Photo: Flickr user Ruth Hartnup
Voted!
Soarin' Around the World
Votes: 221
Voted!
Space Mountain
Votes: 272
Voted!
Splash Mountain
Votes: 265
Voted!
Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
Votes: 86
Voted!
Storybook Land Canal Boats
Votes: 42
Voted!
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
Votes: 68
Photo: Flickr user Ashley
Voted!
Toy Story Midway Mania!
Votes: 69
Voted!
Tuck and Roll's Drive 'Em Buggies
Votes: 40
Photo: Flickr user Jeremy Thompson