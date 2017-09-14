29 Dumbledore Quotes That Will Inspire You to Do Magical Things

 Skip Nav
In the Harry Potter books and movies, Albus Dumbledore can do spells that make ordinary wizards' heads spin, he can defeat dark wizards in duels, but most of all, he can drop gems of wisdom that are pure magic. Throughout the series, Dumbledore is known for his impeccable wit and insights — when he speaks, wizards and Muggles alike listen. We've gathered up some of his most inspirational, funny, and moving quotes about life, friendship, hope, and love that are all bound to brighten your day and inspire you to make your own kind of magic.

"It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live." — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
"Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it." — Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
"Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." — Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
"It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be." — Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
"It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities." — Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
"It is important to fight and fight again, and keep fighting, for only then can evil be kept at bay though never quite eradicated." — Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
"People find it far easier to forgive others for being wrong than being right." — Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
"To the well organized mind, death is but the next great adventure." — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
"You think the dead we loved truly ever leave us? You think we don't recall them more clearly in times of great trouble?" — Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
"It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends." — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
"We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided." — Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
"Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also." — Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
"Differences of habit and language are nothing at all if our aims are identical and our hearts are open." — Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
"It is my belief that the truth is generally preferable to lies." — Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
"We must all face the choice between what is right, and what is easy." — Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
"For in dreams we enter a world that is entirely our own. Let them swim in the deepest ocean or glide over the highest cloud." Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
"The best of us sometimes eat our words." — Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
"Youth can not know how age thinks and feels, but old men are guilty if they forget what it is to be young." — Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
"Numbing the pain for a while will make it worse when you finally feel it." — Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
"While we may come from different places and speak in different tongues, our hearts beat as one." — Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
"Of course it is happening inside your head, Harry, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?" — Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
"It is the unknown we fear when we look upon death and darkness. Nothing more." — Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
"The truth. It is a beautiful and terrible thing, and should therefore be treated with caution." — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
"It is a curious thing, Harry, but perhaps those who are best suited to power are those who have never sought it." — Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
"Let us step out into the night and pursue that flighty temptress, adventure." — Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
"Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living and above all, those who live without love." — Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
"This pain is part of being human . . . the fact that you can feel pain like this is your greatest strength." — Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
"As much money and life as you could want! The two things most human beings would choose above all — the trouble is, humans do have a knack of choosing precisely those things that are worst for them." — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
"We must try not to sink beneath our anguish . . . but battle on." — Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
