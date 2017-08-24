5 Best Disneyland Walls to Take Photos in Front of on Your Next Visit

You can't visit Disneyland and not take a photo. The Anaheim park and theme parks in general, however, don't offer the most ideal photo-taking conditions with so many people around. But there are spots sprinkled around both Disneyland and California Adventure next door for Instagram-worthy photo ops.

Knowing the dedication of Disney fans, we weren't surprised to find several Instagram accounts dedicated to the walls of Disney. So next time you're at the parks, make sure to locate one of the top five Disneyland walls for the best photos.