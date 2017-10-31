Best Places to Travel in 2018
The Top 10 Travel Destinations of 2018
If there's one resolution you actually commit to in 2018, let it be travel. It may not be your typical fitness or organization-oriented goal, but it can make you richer in terms of self-growth, new experiences, and even personal happiness. And all of that is far more valuable than any annual goal you usually make.
With endless sources of travel inspiration available, figuring out where to go next is the toughest part. But we've eliminated all the hard work for you, so that all that's left for you to do is choose. From rising hot spots to destinations you never knew existed, these are the top 10 places to travel to in 2018.
Where will you go?
1. Boracay, Philippines
This small island in the central Philippines only spans four and a half miles long, but you'll find that to be plenty when you see all the natural beauty Boracay has to offer. Navigate the mini paradise via bike and spend your stay sunbathing on White Beach, collecting puka shells on Yapak, or sipping on cocktails while the sun goes down and fire dancers come out.
2. Ljubljana, Slovenia
Ljubljana, Slovenia is a beautiful combination of old and new. The Ljubljanica River divides the capital's Old Town from its commercial Center district, marked by the city's most iconic landmark, the Triple Bridge. You'll find it difficult to not fall in love, as Ljubljana boasts as much charm and wonderful architecture as it does museums, outdoor cafes, green landscapes, and rich history.
3. Ninh Binh, Vietnam
While most travelers flock to Hanoi, Vietnam's majestic rural side in the Red River Delta is sometimes overlooked. However, as more people begin to recognize Ninh Binh's serene landscapes as a reason to add it to their itineraries, it's only a matter of time until the northern area becomes the next popular place to be. With its limestone cliffs, temples, lush green valleys, and hiking trails and caves, this province easily takes a top spot.
4. Sucre, Bolivia
5. Seoul, South Korea
6. Essaouira, Morocco
Travelers who prefer the slow pace of a coastal town over a bustling and dense city will be entranced by Essaouira. Known as a port and resort center, Africa's windy city is as popular for windsurfing and kitesurfing as it is for pure relaxation. Walk along its beaches and through the vibrant medina, browse the boutiques, check out the catch of the day at the fish port, and more. And if you're looking for a little more hustle, Marrakech is only a bus ride away.
7. Zadar, Croatia
Zadar, Croatia
8. Upolu, Samoa
This paradisal island in Samoa is home to everything you want: lush rainforest, lagoons, dramatic waterfalls, idyllic beaches, the international airport, and much, much more. Dive into the Instagram-famous To Sua Ocean Trench, surf and fish along the coast year-round, or indulge at restaurants and bars in Samoa's capital city, Apia, before heading back to Upolu's sleepier parts.
9. Tbilisi, Georgia
Tbilisi, Georgia