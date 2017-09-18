Drink in Secret at These Awesome Speakeasies Around the US

You know what they say about trends: everything old is new again! And this doesn't just go for your mom's "vintage" acid-wash jeans.

Speakeasies are seeing a revival in American drinking culture and the trend is picking up steam around the US. Whether in big cities or surrounded by amber waves of grain, finding secret places to have a drink is not only fun, but is an accomplishment too.

However, while the old speakeasy is becoming a sought-after watering hole, there is nothing stale about the cocktail culture. The most new and notable cocktails are being served — from a smoked old fashioned to original takes on the moscow mule — against an old-school backdrop. Check out some of the speakeasies around the US that are making some noise.