 Skip Nav
Career
How This Woman Retired at Age 32 — and Says You Can Too
Walt Disney World
39 Disney World Facts That Even Die-Hard Fans Don't Know
Travel
This Clear Blue River in the Philippines Is Called "Enchanted" For a Reason
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Drink in Secret at These Awesome Speakeasies Around the US

You know what they say about trends: everything old is new again! And this doesn't just go for your mom's "vintage" acid-wash jeans.

Speakeasies are seeing a revival in American drinking culture and the trend is picking up steam around the US. Whether in big cities or surrounded by amber waves of grain, finding secret places to have a drink is not only fun, but is an accomplishment too.

However, while the old speakeasy is becoming a sought-after watering hole, there is nothing stale about the cocktail culture. The most new and notable cocktails are being served — from a smoked old fashioned to original takes on the moscow mule — against an old-school backdrop. Check out some of the speakeasies around the US that are making some noise.

Red Phone Booth — Atlanta
The Office — Chicago
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
AmericaAlcoholTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
by Nicole Yi
How to Give Back When Traveling
Travel
Is It Possible to Give Back in a Meaningful Way While Traveling?
by Hilary White
Disney Bucket List
Walt Disney World
Every Disney Fan Should Complete This Incredible Bucket List
by Brinton Parker
EcoCamp Patagonia
Travel
by Nicole Yi
DIY Bar in Portland
DIY
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds